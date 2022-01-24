Pickerington | Lisa Schorr remains devoted to art with DACO

Courtesy of Lisa Schorr

Artist and teacher Lisa Schorr has been named director of art education at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (DACO).

In her new leadership role, Schorr’s duties will involve “developing an ongoing art education curriculum, hiring teaching artists and instructors, and coordinating partnerships with local schools and organizations.” Schorr will also create educational opportunities to enhance DACO exhibitions, according to a press release.

Schorr encompasses DACO’S vision to provide enriching experiences through the arts with the intention to inspire passion and imagination. After nearly 15 years teaching art classes at DACO’s Wendel Center for Art Education, she remains active and renowned in Pickington’s community.

“Lisa is well-known in our community as a passionate and dedicated teacher and artist,” says Executive Director Jason Crabill. “Lisa puts a special touch on everything she does.”

Schorr says her dedication to DACO is only expanding with this promotion.

“I feel very privileged to be such an integral part of the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio,” she says.

Want more to art and events? Subscribe to WeekendScene for Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Courtesy of Lisa Schorr Work from one of Schorr's classes.

Her time as a children’s teacher will likely influence her role as director. Schorr’s aim is to reach as wide of an audience as possible with opportunities to learn art or improve artistic skills, she says. That includes exploring classes in new focuses.

Schorr knows the value of art for children in part because that’s the age when she began her craft. She started painting and drawing early and eventually held a career in cosmetology for 33 years.

However, once Schorr began teaching, it revealed her true passion. Being raised in the same town, giving back to the community while exploring her passions is all she’s looking to do.

DACO’s next exhibition, Hindsight: The Art of Looking Back, opens Jan. 29. The show focuses on 18th- and 19th-century Ohio folk artists such as Leuty McGuffey Manahan, Paul Patton, Harold Everett Bayer, Charles Owens and Tella Kitchen. Their work often looked warmly toward the past, leading some to refer to the artists as memory painters.

Hindsight includes paintings as well as photography and reproductions of colonial-era furniture. The exhibition runs through April 24.

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.