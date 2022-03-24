Grove City | Library launches mobile hotspot lending

Photo by Guzel Maksutova Library

Tools that aid in lifelong learning, such as wireless internet access and high-speed unlimited data, are now available to check out through Southwest Public Libraries.

In addition to books, movies and music, Grove City Library and Westland Area Library are each offering 125 hotspot devices, with data provided by T-Mobile, to valid Southwest Public Library card holders ages 18 and older. Patrons can check out a hotspot device for a period of two weeks free of charge.

“The ability for patrons to connect to the internet on-the-go or when they cannot make it to the library is essential,” says Katie Puckett, technology services librarian for Southwest Public Libraries. “Hotspots are another exciting addition to library services, helping us connect members of our community with the resources they need wherever they need it.”

Each hotspot device will allow for up to 10 devices – including cell phones, laptops, digital cameras and gaming devices – to connect to the internet.

The new lending program is funded through a grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to aid schools and libraries supporting remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown how important it is to have reliable internet access at home whether it be for school, work, or entertainment,” says Kacy Cox, assistant director of the Grove City Library. “Now, thanks to this grant, with just their library card, SPL patrons can check out a hotspot and access two weeks of free Wi-Fi while at home or on vacation.”

Hotspot devices can be checked out from the customer service desk of either Grove City Library or Westland Area Library or reserved through the library’s online catalog.

Devices are not filtered and do not store search history or personal information. There are no daily overdue fines, however, service for overdue hotspot devices will be disabled, according to the website.

For more information on how to reserve hotspot devices and upcoming events put on by Southwest Public Libraries visit www.swpl.org.

Chloe McGowan is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at editoral@cityscenecolumbus.com