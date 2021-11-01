Grove City | Road closure on U.S. 62 begins

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close U.S. 62 between Orders Rd. and state Route 665 from Nov. 1-Nov. 15 for a culvert replacement.

Construction impacts include that the U.S. 62 ramp to Interstate 71 northbound will be closed 8-11 p.m. Nov. 3; the northbound and southbound on U.S. 62 will have daily restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-5 with flaggers to maintain traffic; and overnight restrictions at I-71 at the Pickaway/Franklin County Line and at U.S. 62 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 3.

ODOT recommends drivers take Interstate 270 eastbound to I-71 southbound to Route 665 westbound to U.S. 62. Heading southbound, you can also drive west on Grove City Road to connect and head south on Norton Road. Continue south on Lambert Road to reach U.S. 62.

Halloween in Grove City

From new celebrations to old traditions, here's how Grove City celebrated Halloween this past weekend!

