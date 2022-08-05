Grove City | Purple Heart Recipients Honored

Purple Heart Day is on Sunday, Aug. 7 this year, a fact that many Grove City residents are not quick to forget. The military officially recognizes Grove City as a Purple Heart City for its efforts to commemorate recipients of the award.

“I think the first thing is people don’t even realize there’s a Purple Heart Day,” says Grove City Mayor, Richard L. “Ike” Stage. “And we not only have a Purple Heart Day, but have dedicated a very large area here to Purple Heart recipients.”

On Friday, residents, families, city officials and Purple Heart recipients all gathered at Henceroth Park to pay their respects and honor those that fought bravely for their country.

× Expand Photo by Tyler Kirkendall Henceroth Park Purple Hearts Vets Mayor Sage with honorees at dedication ceremony

The mayor spoke to the crowd and told stories of the fallen heroes, naming each honoree individually. The city dedicated the park to ensure that its heroes’ legacies are not forgotten.

Each tree along the heart-shaped sidewalk through the park has at its base an honorary plaque. The plaques commemorate fallen soldiers from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and military campaigns since 2001, as well as honorary memorials and recognitions for others who have fought to ensure the safety of the American people.

The ceremony was a fitting tribute to Grove City’s fallen. Veterans and their families were able to connect and share stories, allowing their pride for their beloved family members to clearly shine through.

Brent Casey spoke about his grandfather, Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was one of those honored at the ceremony. Williams was a Medal of Honor recipient for his bravery and heroism at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Photo by Tyler Kirkendall Mayor with Casey Purple Hearts Mayor Stage presents Casey with commemorative plaque

Casey was grateful that Grove City works hard to remember Purple Heart recipients. He drove all the way from Kentucky to attend Williams’ commemoration.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Grove City,” Casey says. “The last time I was in Grove City with my grandfather we dedicated a monument to Gold Star families in Downtown Grove City and Woody has been back several times… he would’ve loved to have been here to honor these individuals that have sacrificed so much.”

Williams’ tree is planted right at the tip of the heart-shaped pathway, just across the sidewalk from the decorated parking spot that is reserved for Purple Heart recipients and their families.

“We’re a very special community,” says Mayor Stage. “We feel pretty dang ‘ol patriotic and it was a pleasure to have Woody Williams’ grandson with us and keep in perpetuity the thought of having Purple Heart being special in our community.”

Henceroth Park will serve as a lasting monument to the Purple Heart recipients and fallen heroes honored within. It creates a tranquil setting fit for reflection and gratitude.

