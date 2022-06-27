Tri-Village | Grandview Heights Public Library offers more than 30 nontraditional items

Photo by Cameron Carr

Libraries are best known for books. In the 21st century, computers have expanded the expectations, but some libraries go much further. At Grandview Heights Public Library (GHPL), visitors can find everything from acoustic guitars and turntables to bullhorns and metal detectors.

These select items are available for check out with a library card for GHPL members. Patrons can check out the items similarly to how they would a book.

The list includes some relatively common library items – such as board games, vinyl records and driving cones – as well as more unexpected offerings – such as infrared thermometers, rune stones and microscopes. The extensive list also includes a bullhorn, croquet, knitting needles, mahjong, tarot cards, telescopes and ukuleles.

A complete list of all 33 items can be found here.

Aside from physical items, the library also offers the option to check out an experience via the Culture Pass program, which allows cardholders to gain free admission to local cultural institutions, such as the Columbus Museum of Art and the Wexner Center for the Arts.

This element is not new to the Columbus area, with other central Ohio libraries, such as the Columbus Metropolitan Library, implementing a Culture Pass program as well, offering admission to places such as the Columbus Zoo and the Franklin Park Conservatory.

The library is also more than checking out items. While the library’s list of unconventional items can make for a fun-filled day or night, the GHPL also offers entertaining events throughout the summer, such as the 36th annual Music on the Lawn, the Jurassic Safari film series and summer reading clubs.

For a list of all the upcoming events at the library, visit www.ghpl.org/events.

Read more about Upper Arlington in the latest issue of Tri-Village Magazine.

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.