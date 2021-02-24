Dublin | The first ever reverse St. Paint's Day Parade

You’ve heard of drive-throughs and drive-in movies, but how about a drive-up parade? This year, the City of Dublin will proudly host its first ever “reverse parade” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled. This year, to accommodate health guidelines while still bringing all the fun of the festivities to Dublin residents, the “reverse parade” will take place on Saturday, March 13 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The reverse part is that while the parade floats and fixtures remain in place, viewers may drive by in their cars at Darree Fields Park instead of traditionally spectating from Frantz Road, Bridge and High Street. The beauty of a reverse parade is that viewers can enjoy it safely from their vehicles while avoiding large gatherings.

In accordance with health guidelines, masks will be required for all those participating in the parade and those participants must remain six feet of social distance from others unless they are from the same household. Parade participants are also prohibited from handing anything out to viewers this year.

This parade, despite being one-of-a-kind, will still feature Irish bagpipers, Irish dancers, floats, helium balloons and other creative performances as usual. Jill Kranstuber was selected to be the 2020 Grand Leprechaun, but due to last year’s cancelation she will serve as the 2021 Grand Leprechaun.

Jill Kranstuber is the co-chairperson of Dublin Neighborhood Bridges. A New Jersey native, Kranstuber has lived in Dublin for more than 30 years and is an alumna of The Ohio State University. Her seven children have all attended Dublin City Schools, where she also served as PTO President at Dublin Coffman High School. She has also served as a member of the Key Communicators and the Dublin Good Schools Committee.

