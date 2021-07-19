Dublin | OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital names new president

Courtesy of OhioHealth Armin Rahmanin

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital has a new president.

Armin Rahmanin will replace long-time President Steve Bunyard after he retires in August, the company announced earlier this month.

For 17 years, Rahmanin worked for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as the chief operating officer of the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital and was the associate director for University Hospital. At OSU, he also was a member of the senior leadership team.

“I am very excited to be joining the OhioHealth family,” says Rahmanian in a statement. “I believe the best way to continue the excellent reputation of both Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial built under the tremendous leadership of Steve Bunyard is to be committed to exceptional patient care.”

Bunyard has over 35 years in healthcare experience under his belt as he retires this summer. He spent 20 of those years at OhioHealth where he served many roles, such as chief operating officer of OhioHealth Physician Group, vice president of Operations at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital and director of Medical Staff Services at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Before he became president of Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial in 2015, he was chief operating officer for those hospitals.

During his six years as president, Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial received numerous quality and safety recognitions. He also led his team through expansion and modernization projects at both hospitals, such as the Dublin Methodist surgery expansion and Women’s Health, Labor and Delivery expansion, Grady memorial Surgery and Imaging expansion and modernization project, Cancer Services expansion at the OhioHealth Delaware Medical Campus and the Dublin Cancer Center.

“A leader is only as good as the team,” Bunyard says. “During my time at OhioHealth, I have been beyond lucky to have a wonderful team around me. Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial will always have a very special place in my heart. We have done great work, and I couldn’t be prouder of where we are.”

Similar to his predecessor, Rahmanin is active in his community of Dublin where he lives with his wife and two children. Over the years, he has been involved with Dublin City Schools and Dublin youth sports programs. He also recently finished a term with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as president for the central Ohio Board and joined the national Board.

“I know Armin will take what is already a pair of wonderful hospitals and bring a new voice further cementing OhioHealth as the place people want to come for care, and where people want to work,” Bunyard says.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant.