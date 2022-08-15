Dublin | Evolution Theatre Company presents its 2023 season

Evolution Theatre Company is set to host another fun and thought-provoking season. The award-winning, professional theatre company is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and encouraging the public to consider different values and points of view. Through works by both established and emerging playwrights, the company provides experiences that are entertaining and rewarding.

The season kicks off with Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Feb 9-18, 2023, a hit musical revue that pays tribute to, and pokes some fun at, a few of Broadway’s most iconic shows, tunes and stars. Next, the company presents Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola’s Straight Mar. 30-Apr. 8, a story about a 26-year-old investment banker who deals with life’s complexities in a surprising, sad, and funny manner. The three-character drama seeks to comment on a generation that flaunts the pretense of acceptance.

From May 25-June 3, James Phillips’ McQueen takes the stage in its North American premiere. The story follows a girl who has watched legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s Mayfair house from a 600-year-old elm tree and decides to steal a dress. Although she is caught, the two embark on an imaginative journey through London. Next, two local playwrights premiere two original plays July 20-29 in One Show Two Plays.

In the fall of 2023, join the company for their two-part performance of Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance. Inspired by E.M. Forster’s Howards End, the show examines healing, survival, class divide and the meaning of home decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic. Part 1 is scheduled Sept. 7-16 and Part 2 is scheduled for Sept. 21-30.

Finally, step into the world of magic in the area premiere of Jeff Downing’s A Real Boy Oct. 19-28. The show introduces Pinocchio as a gay fairy tale hero who follows his courageous spirit and innocent optimism on a path of self-discovery. This family-friendly adventure masterfully touches on the joys and trials of parenthood as well as the importance of being true to oneself.

Tickets for the 2023 season will be available Oct. 2022. More information can be found at www.evolutiontheatre.org.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.