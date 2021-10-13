Dublin | Annual Halloween Spooktacular returns

Photo by Robb McCormick Photography

Dublin’s annual Halloween Spooktacular returns to haunt the city again – this time for two days, Oct. 14 and 15. The expanded format is just one of several updates.

Alison LeRoy, director of events for the City of Dublin, has spearheaded the spooktacular since 2003. With COVID-19 a prominent concern, she made improvements to this year’s event to include additional safety measures while keeping the spooktacular as spooky as ever.

“We’re doing a lot of different things by having the events all outside,” LeRoy says. “We’re spreading things out so it won’t be a typical event, but we’ve tried to make it as safe as possible for our kids.”

This year, the spooktacular takes over a larger area of Coffman Park. The expanded space not only provides more room for outdoor fun but also increases opportunities for physical distancing.

Guests can expect a variety of entertainment from dance and art to games and animals. Dublin Dance Centre and Gymnastics and Columbus DanceArts Academy will both perform. The award-winning chalk artist, and Dublin Jerome High School student, Cecilia Martyna returns this year too. She’ll be creating a drawing that gives kids a chance to get involved as well.

Lovers of all things creepy and crawly should enjoy the Bug Man, a popular guest at local schools. He’ll showcase a variety of bugs, educating kids on the creatures. The Turtle Lady, another school favorite, will attend alongside her turtles for kids to interact with and admire. A petting zoo rounds out the animal attractions.

Halloween Spooktacular offers plenty of seasonal games as well. Test your skills playing wicked twister, creepy corn hole and pumpkin ball toss. Witness hocus pocus from Carroll Baker’s magic acts or visit a professional pumpkin carver for tips and tricks on creating art from fall staples like gourds and pumpkins.

Of course, it’s not Halloween without trick or treating and the Trunk or Treat Trail returns to provide just that. 20 community organizations and local businesses line the trail to pass out candy and treats.

Though the trail is free, this year it will require reserving a time slot online to allow for social distancing. The time slots range from 4:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday and 1:30-4:45 p.m. Friday. There is a limit of five tickets per household, though infants and adults don’t require tickets.

Additional attractions include Squier Photography, on hand to capture all the costumes, and spooky-themed crafts, such as candy bags for carrying all those Trunk or Treat Trail goodies. Don’t forget to come with fangs sharpened as local food and beverage vendors will have plenty for all the hungry monsters to enjoy.

“I think it’s a great time for, really, our young elementary age and younger kids and families to be able to come out and enjoy our parks and have a fun event,” LeRoy says.

The first 30 minutes of the event will offer accommodations for guests with special sensory needs. That sensory friendly time includes reduced lights, sounds and wait times.

Visit the City of Dublin’s annual Halloween Spooktacular from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, and 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

