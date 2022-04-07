Dublin | ‘Voice of the Net’ to premiere at Abbey Theater of Dublin

Courtesy of Abbey Theater of Dublin

A brand-new stage production set in a fictional future with Black Mirror-esque technological advancements is set to debut for in-person performances at the Abbey Theater of Dublin June 2-5 and 9-12.

The play, Voice of the Net, written by Jeremy Llorence, an associate professor in the English department at Otterbein University, was the 2018 recipient of the Playwrights Fellowship from CATCO and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

“The world of Voice of the Net is set 20 years in the not too-distant future,” Llorence says. “It is a world where the internet has inextricably embedded itself into all aspects of everyday life, making Wi-Fi a necessity for basic survival.”

The “internet-driven and highly political” play follows Sgt. Donna Lloyd (Julie Whitney Scott) after the recent implementation of net lenses, small screens that cover the eye like contact lenses to allow direct internet access.

Lloyd is in charge of a small federal task force dedicated to solving online crimes and new challenges presented by the appearance of a cyber vigilante known only as Daria (Aviva Neff), who quickly becomes involved in – as well as aiding in – many of Lloyd’s cases.

However, when an anonymous online death threat directed toward U.S. Senator Long (Alexandria Scarborough) finds Daria at the center of conflict, Lloyd must figure out her true motives and identity before the violence can reach the real world.

Alongside Scott, Neff and Scarborough, the original cast of Voice of the Net will include Bobby Loyd as Detective Carter, Nigel David as Odysseus, et al., Jeff White as Detective, Sydney Campbell as Kyle, et al., Suvon Touch as Tarantula, et al. and Tom Holliday as Kelsick, et. al.

Voice of the Net is co-presented by the Abbey and Original Productions Theatre, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide playwrights with original scripts with opportunities to showcase their work.

The Abbey’s theater supervisor and award-winning actor, director and producer, Joe Bishara directs this production of Voice of the Net.

“We are honored and excited to co-produce this unique, futuristic play with Original Productions Theatre,” Bishara says. “This show gives audiences a fascinating take on the underbelly of the internet and ample suspense.”

Tickets for “Voice of the Net” are $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and the 2 p.m. matinee showings June 5 and 12. Tickets can be purchased online, at the door, or by calling (614) 410-4550.

