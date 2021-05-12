Dublin | Activities during Memorial Tournament Week

Dublin’s own Memorial Tournament will go on at the end of the month and into June despite the pandemic, and even though it will look different from years past, there are still lots of festivities happening in the area that will keep the fun going all summer long.

The tournament’s badge sales are still suspended, but that doesn’t mean the other golf-themed amenities Dublin has to offer should be ignored. In fact, they should be celebrated and utilized during one of the most electrifying weeks of the year for the city.

Even if you’re unable to attend the tournament, here are some golf-themed adventures and meal stops to make the week feel just as exciting:

Golf-themed adventures

Golf Club of Dublin

If you can’t watch golf live, why not play it? Head over to the Golf Club of Dublin, a resort-style public course fashioned by world-class designers Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry.

Whether it’s the intrigue of intricate Irish architecture, like the course’s rock walls or sod bunkers, or just the desire to play a round of golf, the Golf Club of Dublin is ready to fulfill all your golf needs. There is also a plethora of other courses in the area, like the Darby Creek Golf Course, if you want to play elsewhere.

SportsOhio

You don’t even have to limit yourself to golf for the week. The 100-acre SportsOhio is an indoor and outdoor facility that’s home to a nine-hole course, minigolf, any field sport you can think of and even go-karts. It has a Pro Shop and offers lessons, camps and clinics for when you decide it was so thrilling that you want to go back.

Scene75 Entertainment Center

You’ll never be bored at Scene75 Entertainment Center, the largest of its kind in the U.S. Open year-round, the center includes 12 indoor attractions, like minigolf, bumper cars and a 3-D motion theater, and over 200 arcade games. There’s also a restaurant and three bars to satisfy all your cravings. It is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so go channel your inner kid as the Memorial Tournament comes to a close.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

Maybe you want to try out a different type of golf? Look no further than Glacier Ridge Metro Park, where you can try out its disc golf course and see some stunning animals along the way. After finishing the course, take a breather on the picnic tables before setting off for the observation towers and wetlands, where you can walk the open space and observe animals.

Meal stops

The Bogey Inn

Want the feel of the tournament without even being there? The Bogey Inn, a fan and player favorite, is open with top-notch pizzas and American delicacies. Enjoy one of its daily specials as well as live music and sand volleyball on the weekends. Food is available for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Urban Meyer’s Pint House

You can get the enthusiastic feel of the tournament from afar at Urban Meyer’s Pint House. Grab your choice of beer and sit down to watch the tournament on one of the bar’s 21 TVs. Find fellow golf fans and have a memorable night with other Ohio sports fans.

North Market Bridge Park

Created just last year, North Market Bridge Park is the second location of the North Market, which holds food, drinks and shops galore. Grab a bite to eat while exploring the vast numbers of fascinating local shops. You’ll never be bored.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.