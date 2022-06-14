Dublin | City to open cooling center during heat wave

Courtesy of the City of Dublin Dublin Community Recreation Center (Facebook Cover)

The National Weather Service Wilmington, Ohio, has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect beginning at noon on Tuesday, June 14. The combination of heat and humidity will result in a high heat index, expected to be greater than 100 degrees.

The City of Dublin plans to open a cooling station for anyone in need at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., from 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. June 14-15.

Those in need of the cooling station will need to check in at the membership desk, and a staff member will show them to the DCRC’s lounge areas.

For another way to cool down in Dublin, consider a swim at Dublin Community Pool North, 5660 Dublinshire Dr., or Dublin Community Pool South, 6363 Woerner Temple Rd. The pools have season passes starting at $95 and day passes starting at $8 for children.

Hours of Operation

May 28 – Aug. 16:

North Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays – Sundays*

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays – Saturdays*

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sundays*

*Modified June Hours:

Dublin Community Pool South

Saturday, June 11: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dublin Community Pool North

Sunday, June 12: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Aug. 19: 4 – 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 – Aug. 21: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Aug. 22 – Aug. 26: 4 – 8 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Aug. 28: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Aug. 29 – Sept. 2: 4 – 8 p.m.

Sept. 3 – Sept. 5: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Monday

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5

South Pool: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

The city encourages Dublin residents to check on their neighbors, especially senior citizens, during this period of excessive heat. For emergencies, please call 911.

Read more about the community of Dublin in the latest issue of Dublin Life Magazine.