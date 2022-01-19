New Albany | Chilly Chili Mile combines run/walk with warm chili

Courtesy of Healthy New Albany Chilly Chili Mile participants.

The Chilly Chili Mile is returning this year for the first time since 2019. The Healthy New Albany race will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. The one-mile event starts and finishes at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany located at 150 W. Main St.

“This is a chance for our participants to get outside and enjoy a beautiful one mile run or walk in February,” says Linda Romanoff, Healthy New Albany race coordinator and facilities manager.

After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chilly Chile Mile brings a run/walk event back to February, a typically slow time for events of that nature.

“Neither the cold, rain or snow will stop our race,” Romanoff says. “(Participants can look forward to) the excitement of getting outside in February for a one-mile event when there are only a few other races happening during this time.”

A unique aspect of the race is that, in addition to a knit hat with the Chilly Chili logo, racers will receive a warm bowl of chili with cornbread and a cookie after the event.

The race is open to the public but will be limited to 300 registrants. Early registration, which is recommended, is open now and costs $25 until Jan. 20. The registration cost will increase to $30 through Feb. 10 and then to $35 through Feb. 26.

Healthy New Albany will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 precautions and require all participants to show proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID when picking up their event packets the day before the race. Copies and photos of vaccination and IDs will be accepted if picking up for more than one participant.

The Chilly Chili Mile starts off just outside the Heit Center’s main entrance. Parking will be available onsite. The Chili and cornbread – provided by Wendy’s, Kroger and crumbl – will be served on the patio of the Heit Center after the competition.

To register or for more information, visit www.chillychilimile.com.

