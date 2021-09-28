Grove City | Bring in the fall season with Autumn Adventures’ weekend of activities

Embrace festive fall fun at Autumn Adventures, a weekend of games, entertainment, food and

more. The all-new community celebration will take place Oct. 1-3 across all areas of Grove City.

Photo by Autumn Mott Rodeheaver

“There are a lot of people who are new to this community,” says Kelly Sutherland, Parks and Recreation superintendent. “So, we wanted to give people an opportunity, especially during fall, whenever the weather’s beautiful and everybody wants to be out, to be able to see what we have to offer throughout the entire Grove City community in southwest Franklin County.”

Attendees can expect a weekend packed with family-friendly activities. Attendees can make crafts, play outdoor games and even plant a tree. The pickleball courts at Babbert Way will have volunteers stationed to offer lessons, the historic Grant-Sawyer Home will offer visits with farm animals.

At Town Center Park, attendees can enjoy live entertainment at two concerts, rescheduled from the Summer Sizzle music series. Lords of Literature performs 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday, Lee Gantt Band performs noon-1:30p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to best enjoy the free concerts.

During Autumn Adventures, a number of local businesses will offer dining and shopping specials. Find 20 percent off candles and other products at The Chandler, giveaways at Heritage Cycles, and additional promotions at throughout the city.

Autumn Adventures coincides with a number of other events as well. Grove City’s annual minion hunt begins Friday as part of the festivities and will continue through the end of October. Throughout Grove City Town Center, 10 or more straw bales dressed to look like minions are hiding and waiting to be found. Participants can embark on a search for the minions and win a prize in return.

Sunday, Old-Time Harvest Day takes place at Century Village in Fryer Park. From noon-4 p.m., visitors can see costumed re-enactors and restored historical buildings such as a one-room schoolhouse. Admission and parking are free.

The event will also partner with Heart of Grove City to feature the Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop from 4-9 p.m. on Friday. Sunday, the Ted Berry Annual 5K-9 Dog Rescue Walk/Run will start at 9 a.m. in Breck Community Park.

Together, the events of Autumn Adventures aim to showcase all that Grove City has to offer.

“We’re all partnering in and creating a map, sort of saying, ‘Hey, this is something you can go do.’” Sutherland says.

Juliana Colant is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.