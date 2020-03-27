Volunteers make a big impact on schools | Join the team!

Pickerington schools are ranked among the highest performing districts in Ohio. Even with COVID-19 concerns, students have and will participate in study abroad experiences, use new technology and compete athletically at high levels. The students are familiar with STEM activities and have taken advanced placement courses and college credit plus.

The district currently serves more than 10,000 students – and that number keeps growing. School volunteers are an essential part of student success, and as the district-wide student body grows, so does the need for more volunteers.

“We could not do what we do as a school if we didn't have all of our volunteers,” says Kristi Motsch, Toll Gate Elementary principal. “They are a valuable part of our school community.”

From booster clubs, holiday parties and author visits to field trips, fundraising and book fairs, there are numerous ways to get involved and give back.

Pickerington Elementary Principal Melissa Moriarty agrees that the volunteers make a positive impact on the district.

“Our students are able to do more at school because of volunteers,” she says.

Moriarty gives a few examples of ways volunteers give back:

PTO organizes and staffs the family Welcome Back Party

Help raise funds for an assembly to kick off the new school year

Participate in raising funds for STEAM Day

Organizes and run the book fairs

Help raise funds for author or illustrator visit each year

Organizes and staffs the Boys and Girls Fun Nights

Secure funds for the Super Games Day and provide additional volunteers

Help raise funds for field trips and provides volunteers

It’s not just raising funds and organizing events, though. Volunteers also help in classrooms and see learning firsthand.

“Volunteers are able to work with groups of students on specific academic needs, which allows (them) to become familiar with what students are learning and how they are able to apply the knowledge they have learned,” says Diley Middle School Principal Dr. Heather Hedgepeth.

A University of California, Los Angeles study found that student success increases when there are more volunteers present in schools. Seeing adults engaged in their learning makes the students take school more seriously and helps cultivate a more positive attitude toward learning. More students end up staying in school, graduating and going to college.

There are so many ways to get involved in your child’s learning, and you don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent to give back. There are plenty of weekend and after-school opportunities, too. Above all, it’s important for kids to see the community getting involved in their success and growth.

Getting involved in the schools also means seeing the way a school functions and where help is needed.

“Volunteers are able to tell the school’s story to others because they have actually witnessed it for themselves,” says Hedgepeth.

How to Get Involved

Pickerington Central High School works with more than 200 volunteers, proving there is space for everyone. Get involved with the arts or athletics, an initiative or response team. Any position you can imagine, there is an opportunity.

Interested volunteers must fill out an application beforehand. Student safety is of paramount importance, and the schools are vigilant about making sure each person stepping through the door is meant to be there. You can find the volunteer form online at www.pickerington.k12.oh.us, along with the latest information on COVID-19 concerns and how it's impacting the schools.

As the old adage goes: it takes a village to raise a child. Join the village.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com