Violet Township | August/September 2022

Practice Water Safety Year Round

Tips from Nationwide Children’s Hospital

According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Center for Injury Research and Policy (CIRP), more than 1,000 children die from drowning each year in the United States. Additionally, more than 6,500 children are injured in diving accidents annually. Even though summer is waning, many may squeeze in trips to pools, water parks or beaches.

Drowning or near drowning can occur quickly and in just inches of water. Diving accidents can happen in a split second. We would like to share some safety guidelines to follow when children are in or around water to help prevent this from happening.

Household Safety Tips

Please know that babies, infants and children can drown in bathtubs, sinks, toilets and any other place water can collect. Never leave a baby, infant or child alone when in an area that water is present. An adult should ALWAYS be present. Keep the bathroom door shut, and place a safety cover over the knob to prevent little ones from entering on their own. Baby bath seats DO NOT prevent drowning from happening. If you are using a baby bath seat, never leave it unattended. Keep toilet seats down and use toilet seat locks. Also, always remember to fully drain the bathtub when bathing is done.

Pool and Hot Tub Tips

According to CIRP, more than half of these drownings could be prevented if a fence was in place around pools. If you have a pool, make sure to install a fence that is at least four feet high around it. Include a gate that latches and locks for entry to the area. Never leave children unattended in the pool. The responsible adult(s) must pay attention to the pool activity. Rid yourself of other distractions such as reading or talking on the phone. An adult should always be in the water, within arm’s reach, with infants, toddlers or weak swimmers. Sign your children up for swimming lessons as soon as you feel they are ready. Always use a hard cover on hot tubs, and drain wading pools after each use. For diving:

Provide visible depth indicators around the pool and never dive into cloudy or shallow water. Educate children on proper diving techniques, especially when attempting new dives. Educate children about diving board safety.

Lake, Pond and River Tips

Open water is much different than a pool. Even the best swimmers may struggle with the currents. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) that is Coast Guard approved. Also, make sure the PFD is properly sized for the child. Do not use swim aids such as water wings or inner tubes as a substitute for an approved PFD. Never walk on frozen water. There is no accurate way to tell how thin the ice may be and a child can fall through and drown quickly. For diving:

Never dive into shallow or cloudy water. Remove obstacles from lakes, ponds and rivers before diving. Make sure a lifeguard or adult, one who is a strong swimmer, is present.

Water safety is important throughout the year. Children are always around water whether in the home or outside. Please take time to read and practice these safety tips. For more information, contact CIRP at 614-722-2000 or on the web at www.nationwidechildrens.org/research/areas-of-research/center-for-injury-research-and-policy.

The Violet Township Fire Department would like to thank CIRP for providing these statistics and tips. The fire department can be contacted at 614-837-4123 or on the web at www.violet.oh.us. Click the Department tab and then select Public Safety on the left side of the page.

Save the Date!

Our annual Fire Department Open House will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Fire Station 591, located at 21 Lockville Rd.

Violet Township Senior Services Levy

Renewal Levy

To continue operation of the Pickerington Senior Center, in addition to assisting seniors in many other ways throughout our community, Violet Township will be placing a two-mill renewal levy on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot. This issue is a continuation/renewal of the present two-mill levy and not an increase or additional tax.

The senior members of the greater Violet Township area have a long and proud history of building, supporting and maintaining our community. The continuation of service at the senior center will provide an opportunity for our seniors to remain viable, contributing members of the community.

The Pickerington Senior Center, in operation since 1986, provides health, educational and recreational programs to assist seniors in maintaining their vitality and independence. The center has a wide variety of activities for seniors that are physical, social and educational in nature. Seniors are also able to share their talents and time with others.

Funds from the levy would also be granted to programs that serve our senior family – such as Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry – and organizing targeted events for seniors across the area.

The Fairfield County Auditor has certified to the Board of Trustees that the estimated property tax revenue produced by the stated millage is calculated to be $232,000 annually, assuming the tax valuation of the Township remains constant throughout the life of the levy. The current assessed valuation of the Township is $1,481,368,830. The renewal levy would be valid for five (5) years, commencing in the year 2023 and first collecting in the year 2024.

Violet Township will provide informational-only details on the replacement levy on our website at www.violet.oh.us and on other mainstream social media outlets in the coming months.