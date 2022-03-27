Violet Township | April/May 2022

Sharing your neighborhood with nuisance geese

Short of raccoons, perhaps no other wild animal has adapted to the suburban life better than Canada geese.

One of Ohio’s largest waterfowl species, Canada geese were historically true migrants who visited central Ohio only in passing during their spring and fall voyages between wintering and nesting grounds and were generally considered a rare and noteworthy sight. That began to change around the 1960s when a state-led reintroduction effort, coupled with the post-war housing boom, presented this adaptable bird with ideal conditions to begin nesting and residing locally year-round.

This once-rare waterfowl species is now prevalent throughout central Ohio, and the statewide population of Canada geese is estimated to be well above 100,000 individuals.

As with any animal, Canada geese have two primary habitat requirements: a ready supply of food and a safe place to relax, recover and reproduce. The preferred food source for geese is dense, green vegetation, and their ideal resting and nesting spots are permanent bodies of water. If these sites have open surroundings with a good view of any threats, even better.

If you take a look around Violet Township, it won’t take long to discover why so many geese have decided to call it home. Retention basins near businesses and scattered throughout home developments, along with the many private ponds dotting more rural lots, furnish an aquatic safe haven while the lush lawns and nearby agricultural fields provide an unlimited smorgasbord fit for grazing.

This creation of a virtually perfect goose habitat has led to a surge in the bird’s local population. With this change in numbers, so too have public opinions shifted toward this species. A generation whose parents grew up celebrating a goose sighting now find themselves dealing with an onslaught of conflicts arising from sharing space with an animal that can be noisy, aggressive and messy.

The unmistakable honk of the Canada goose may sound funny to a child, but gather a flock of several dozen who squabble consistently through the night outside your bedroom window and you’ll likely find the situation less than humorous. While their bark may be substantial, during the nesting season of April and May geese can also administer quite the bite to any person or pet who ventures too close to a clutch of eggs or group of goslings.

And, finally, with all that munching on grass comes an equal amount of waste out the other end.

Goose feces can accumulate rapidly, and since many of their feeding areas are in places frequently used by people, such as parks, sports fields, golf courses and residential yards, it can create quite unpleasant experiences.

Beyond the mess, goose feces can also contain an assortment of pathogens, such as coliform bacteria, including E. coli, which can cause illness to exposed humans. The nutrients contained within the droppings can also produce harmful algal blooms and other detrimental effects on ponds and lakes they inhabit.

Though Canada geese are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, there are some permitted actions for dealing with nuisance geese that may be causing conflicts in your neighborhood. For more information on nuisance goose control, contact the Ohio Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE or Tommy Springer, wildlife specialist at the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District, at 740-653-8154.

A Growing City

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes the decennial census, which strives for an accurate count of population and demographics. The information provided by the census assists all levels of business and government in making informed decisions based on this data. The recently released data from the 2020 Census shows that Violet Township is a vibrant, growing community.

Violet Township’s population, which includes nearly all of the City of Pickerington and a portion of Canal Winchester, is now 45,785, up 15.6 percent since 2010. This is part of a growth trend in the central Ohio region, which is forecasted to grow to over 3 million residents by 2050, compared to 2.2 million residents in 2010, according to data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

While Violet Township has been growing, it’s also growing more diverse. Approximately 26.8 percent of Violet Township residents identified either as a racial minority or as two or more races, which is up from 16 percent in 2010. The average age also increased one year since 2010 to 38.2 years. Both of these metrics are in line with national trends.

Additionally, Violet Township compares favorably to Ohio as a whole when it comes to income and education. The median household income in Violet Township is $101,506, compared to Ohio’s median household income of $58,642. Approximately 45.2 percent of Violet Township adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to the state of Ohio’s rate of approximately 29.3 percent.

Combined, all of these metrics indicate that Violet Township is a healthy and growing community with a bright future on the horizon.

Quick Facts:

Population – 45,785

Average age – 38.2 Years

Median household income – $101,506

Percent with a bachelor’s degree or higher – 45.2

New Course Prepares High-Schoolers for Fire Department Service

As with any industry, the fire service is in competition with others for the best employees. We seek to find those that fit the mold of our profession and have a strong desire to serve their community. Over the past few years, it has become increasingly difficult to find enough quality men and women to hire into the fire service. Not only have we realized this change, but local school districts and adult education centers have taken notice of this dilemma as well.

The Canal Winchester Local School District (CWLSD) approached both the Violet Township Fire Department and the Madison Township Fire Department a little over a year ago to discuss creating a Firefighter I & II class. That new course is designed to give new firefighters the basic practical and cognitive training needed to operate safely and effectively.

The course focuses on a hands-on approach to firefighting, promoting both skill competency and an understanding of the fire ground. This course meets the training and education standards of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for firefighter professional qualifications and is the minimum level of training recommended to function as a career firefighter in the state of Ohio (Ohio Department of Public Safety, Div. of EMS, 2018).

This class is for seniors in the district’s work-based learning program that have an interest in the fire service as a career. Why Violet and Madison Township? Both our departments serve the CWLSD due to the school district’s borders overlapping our townships. As luck would have it, the Assistant Fire Chief at Madison Township had developed a similar program with the Southwestern City School District (Franklin County) when he worked at Franklin Township Fire Department. His knowledge and expertise allowed us to move forward at a fairly quick pace.

The optimal class size for a course of this nature is typically 15-20 students. The CWLSD did not have enough students to fill a class, so a partnership with Eastland-Fairfield Career Center was established. The career center serves multiple high schools in Fairfield and Pickaway Counties. This partnership allowed us to meet the class size requirement.

A secondary partnership was created with Hocking College. Hocking College provided the necessary state charter for the program to be certified and allow the students to sit for the Firefighter I & II state testing process at the end of the school year. Passing this test will certify the students as Firefighter I & II and prepare them to move into the fire service job market.

The student selection process consisted of two evaluations. The first step was an oral interview and the second was a physical agility test. The interview panel was comprised of the Violet Township Fire Chief, the Madison Township Assistant Fire Chief, an Eastland-Fairfield representative and a Hocking College representative. All student candidates were asked a battery of questions.

The conversations with the students were both revealing and refreshing. Many of the students had obviously prepared for the interview, which was evident both by their answers and the manner in which they conducted themselves.

The physical agility test employed exercises such as sit-ups, push-ups, hose drags and running a timed mile to evaluate whether or not the candidates were physically prepared to withstand the rigors of the course. Again, those who prepared for the assessment stood out.

Currently, our first class of 20 students are two-thirds of the way through their year. The CWLSD provides a classroom at Canal Winchester High School for the program to use. Both the Violet and the Madison Township fire departments use their stations for instructing the hands-on portions of the course. Hocking College is also used, primarily for the vehicle driving training and live burn exercises. Each of the fire departments has provided instructors for the class. This collaboration between entities and agencies has created new opportunities for everyone involved.

We are both proud and excited about this educational opportunity for the current and future students. Both fire departments are hoping to create a gateway for new employees and future leaders. We are eagerly beginning to plan for next year.

The Violet Township Fire Department is always searching for new opportunities and new partnerships to better serve our community and fulfill our mission.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact us at 614-837-4123. As always, we are your “Friends for Life.”