Unique Parks and Recreation classes for 2020

Kicking, throwing punches and learning graceful movements – how does that sound for a New Year’s resolution?

Perhaps you decided to be more active in 2020, to branch out and meet new friends in the Pickerington community, or maybe you’re just interested in having some fun by trying something new this season. Oftentimes, these common resolutions force people into the gyms – but what if you want more excitement than an endless treadmill workout?

Whatever your ability and level of experience, the City of Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department seem to offer an activity for everyone.

“Since parks and recreation began in Pickerington 30-plus years ago, there have always been programs for preschool, youth and adults,” says Rebecca Medinger, Pickerington Parks and Recreation director. “Over the years, we have tried to increase the variety of offerings.”

Since adults are more likely to set weight loss resolutions, some popular activities hosted by the department that could help with this goal include cardio kickboxing, flow yoga, Pilates, tai chi and Zumba fitness. Adults participating in Well Fit Body and Stretch, Flex and Abs classes can opt to ramp up their workout by taking part in the Monday Night Combo, which features both of these activities back to back. Medinger says none of these activities would be possible without passionate instructors.

“If someone has a hobby or interest and would like to become an instructor, we are always looking for additional ones,” she says.

For the past year, Don Prozy has led the adult kung fu classes, a unique offering that’s bound to add some excitement and inner peace to your everyday schedule.

For 28 years, Prozy has participated in martial arts. After four years of rigorous training, he earned his black belt and began teaching in 1995. Through his local business, The Calm Dragon LLC, and the City of Pickerington, Prozy holds eight-week kung fu courses at the Peace United Methodist Church. He keeps his class size to a 10-person maximum for a focused and intimate setting.

Prozy specializes in Poekoelan kung fu, a more traditional form of martial arts. Unlike mixed martial arts fighting, Poekoelan kung fu is full contact and everything is a target, which means participants truly understand how to defend themselves in real-life situations.

“What I like best about this type of martial arts is that the combat is relevant and effective, while also being an art form with beautiful, graceful movements,” he says.

The classes aren’t just a way to stay active, but are also an opportunity to learn self-defense skills and an artful side to martial arts. Prozy explains as classes advance, the four animals associated with Poekoelan kung fu – monkey, tiger, crane and snake – become more relevant. The monkey features low to the ground, leaping and rolling movements; the tiger is mostly ground combat; the crane includes tall stances and leg movements; and the snake features weaving of the arms and quick strikes.

“It’s not just about how to throw a punch or kick,” Prozy says. “When you put these moves together that feature all four animals, it looks very graceful, very artful. It looks like a flowing dance movement but with a lot of hidden combat techniques.”

Since Prozy also instructs the youth kung fu class, taking his adult class creates an opportunity to learn martial arts alongside your kids and the possibility to bond with them over the shared activity.

For adults interested in something more team orientated, the department offers adult softball leagues and adult volleyball leagues. Teams are encouraged to register online, but if you don’t have a team, you may join the list of free agents to match with teams or to join games when additional players are needed.

“We welcome anyone who wants to participate in a program,” says Medinger. “It’s a great way to branch out and try something new.”

For more information on classes and offerings, visit www.ci.pickerington.oh.us.

Beyond the Classroom

The City of Pickerington maintains a variety of recreational areas, including an assortment of parks, softball fields, community gardens, a disc golf course and a community pool. According to Medinger, the most highly attended Pickerington parks are Victory Park and Sycamore Creek Park. However, other popular spots for walking and cycling include Willow Pond, Diley Road and Preston Trails Park.

If you’re a fan of finding your own fun, Sycamore Creek Park provides amenities such as a bike path, soccer fields, softball fields, gaga ball pit, lacrosse wall, skate park, basketball court, tennis courts, pickleball courts and playgrounds for the family, including a ninja course for kids ages 13 and up. Those looking for something a little less strenuous may enjoy a stroll by the fishing pond, covered bridge, creek and amphitheater, or visiting the arboretum.

The nearby Simsbury Disc Golf Course is also free and open to the public year-round, offering a variety of long and short tees. Anyone can play and no reservations are needed, unless you’re interested in reserving the shelter space for a gathering.

“You just need to show up with your own equipment to play, as the tees and baskets are already set,” Medinger says.

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.