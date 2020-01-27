Thought-provoking reads

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Children

Little Unicorn

by Aurelie Chien Chow Chine

Little Unicorn has a magical rainbow mane that changes color to reflect exactly how he is feeling, and Little Unicorn’s mane changes colors a lot! Luckily, Little Unicorn has some special tips and tricks to tame and understand his emotions, returning his mane to a rainbow. Check out Little Unicorn is Angry, Little Unicorn is Sad and more.

My Mixed Emotions

by Maureen Healy for DK Books

Children feel big emotions and need help from the adults in their lives to learn about these feelings. My Mixed Emotions is a tool to explain emotions; where they’re created in the brain and how they affect the whole body. Help children work through how to stay patient when angry or jealous, beat the blues when sad, and stay positive and grateful, all while celebrating their differences.

A Waldorf Guide to Children’s Health

by Dr. Michaela Glockler, Dr. Wolfgang Goebel, Dr. Karin Michael

Written to encourage parents to deal with their children’s health in a more holistic and integrative approach, this guide is newly revised to cover a variety of topics and focused on practical medical advice.

Teens

Adobe Photoshop PDF

The Relaxation and Stress Reduction Workbook for Teens

by Michael A. Tompkins, Jonathan R. Barkin (eBook available on Overdrive/Libby)

Between school, tests, college applications, social situations and relationships, teens are confronted by stressful situations from all sides. This workbook can help teens develop a personalized plan to reduce stress and work through negative thoughts to meet their goals and be successful.

Beneath the Surface

by Kristi Hugstad

A teen’s guide to reaching out when you or your friend is in crisis. This comprehensive guide provides information, encouragement and tactical guidance when you or a friend is experiencing daily pressures, eating disorders, bullying, self-harm, addictions, or struggling with depression and anxiety.

Cook with Amber

by Amber Kelley

Award-winning teen chef and star of the online series Cook with Amber, Kelley shares recipes that will empower other teens to get in the kitchen, take charge of their health and have fun with food!

Adults

Nature’s Best Remedies

by Nancy J. Hajeski for National Geographic

Discover the benefits of natural alternatives for general health and wellness. Learn how tweaking your diet and consuming certain nutrients can be beneficial to combating serious diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Part one of this book, Nature’s Cures, covers remedies for common physical ailments while part two, Nature’s Pharmacopoeia, includes medicinal herbs, oils and spices.

Whole Again

by Jackson MacKenzie

The author, cofounder of www.psychopathfree.com, an online support community for abuse survivors, shares that it’s possible to work through symptoms of trauma by moving past the old defenses to live a full and authentic life – to feel whole and ready for love.

Stop Doing That SH*T

by Gary John Bishop

End self-sabotage and demand your life back! Whether it pertains to your career, finding the right partner, struggling with finances or health goals, it all comes down to self-sabotage. The best-selling author of Unfu*k Yourself shares his “urban philosophy” of empowering the reader to translate their most negative thoughts and behaviors into positive thoughts and actions.

Magazines are available digitally on Flipster and in print that promotes a healthy lifestyle for the whole family.

Prevention | Men’s Health | Women’s Health | Clean Eating | Additude | Coping with Cancer | Diabetes Self-Management | Whole Dog Journal