Thought-provoking reads

Books aligning with Protecting Your Digital Identity event on Wednesday, Oct. 16

Laptops for Seniors: Windows 10 Edition

by Nick Vandome

Laptops are an excellent option for vibrant seniors who are on the go and traveling. Written in straightforward language with easy-to-follow instructions, this guide also features illustrations explaining how to operate the device.

Raising a Screen-Smart Kid: Embrace the Good and Avoid the Bad in the Digital Age

by Julianna Miner

For parents who didn't grow up with smartphones, raising children in a constantly connected world can be full of challenges. Readers get a better understanding of their kids' digital landscape. Drawing on research and interviews with educators, psychologists and kids themselves, this book offers practical advice on how parents can help their children avoid the pitfalls while reaping the benefits of the digital age.

Books aligning with Cognitive Fitness event on Thursday, Oct. 17

Diet for the MIND

by Dr. Martha Clare Morris

The latest scientific research on noninvasive and effective ways to reduce the chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline through diet and lifestyle changes.

The Alzheimer’s Solution

by Dean Sherzai and Ayesha Sherzai

This book outlines the revolutionary, proven program for reversing the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline. Get inspired by the authors, award-winning neurologists and co-directors of the Brain Health and Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The Lost Castle

by Kristy Cambron

Ellie Carver arrives at her grandmother’s bedside expecting to find her silently slipping away. Instead, the beloved woman begins speaking. Filled with a secret past and castle ruins forgotten by time, a hidden chapel that served as a rendezvous, lost love and deep regret, this story unlocks adventure around every corner. But Ellie’s grandmother is quickly disappearing into the shadows of Alzheimer’s and she must act fast if she wants to uncover the truth of her family’s history.

Books aligning with Affordable Travel event on Saturday, Nov. 2

50 States, 5000 Ideas

by Joe Yogerst

Start planning your cross-country trip. This National Geographic book has thousands of ideas for exploring must-see destinations that include every state and Canadian province. Practical information is included on visitor centers and tourism offices, along with fun facts and highlights on best local aspects.