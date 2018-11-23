Thought-provoking reads

Mark your calendars!

December 1 – Annual Santa Saturday Event, 2-4 p.m.

December 6 - Meet the Authors! Romance writers Lori Foster and Sophie Jordan in conversation, 7 p.m.

January 16 - Meet the Author! Janet Beard, Atomic City Girls, 7 p.m.

Adult

The Read-Aloud Family: Making Meaningful and Lasting Connections with Your Kids by Sarah Mackenzie

The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker

The Best of America's Test Kitchen 2019: Best Recipes, Equipment Reviews, and Tastings by America's Test Kitchen

Board Books (Babies/Toddlers)

Holi Colors by Rina Singh (teaches colors)

Touch the Brightest Star by Christie Matheson (interactive bedtime story)

Picture Books

A Parade of Elephants by Kevin Henkes (teaches numbers and shapes. For toddler/preschool)

Perfectly Norman by Tom Percival (teaches self-acceptance/individuality. For school age)

Nonfiction

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Francesca Cavallo (for school age/middle school)

Chapter Books

Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed (for middle school)

Mac Undercover: Mac B. Kid Spy by Mac Barnett (for school age)