Route 33 Brew Trail showcases best beers in Fairfield County

Pickerington area breweries aren’t just breweries – they’re supporters of local music, sports, small businesses, food trucks and more. They’re places where community members, friends and family gather to enjoy each other’s company, have a drink or two and share laughs.

“It’s not always about the beer,” says Visit Fairfield County Director, Jonett Haberfield. “It’s about who are you going to meet, or what are you going to do while you’re there and it’s just become part of the natural culture.”

A perfect way to experience these community hubs while trying unique and award-winning beers is by following the Visit Fairfield County’s Route 33 Brew Trail which includes Brewdog, Brewery 33, Combustion, Double Edge, Outerbelt and Rockmill.

All these breweries are kid- and dog-friendly, so you can bring the whole crew along, and every location includes outdoor seating. Many of the locations host live music and events almost weekly.

Don’t like beer? No problem! All these breweries offer a mix of handcrafted wine and cocktails along with their brews.

To participate in this popular self-guided tour, pick up your Brew Trail ‘passport’ at Visit Fairfield County or any of the participating breweries and download the Visit Fairfield County app for more information. Those who complete the passport by visiting all six breweries receive a Route 33 Brew Trail pint glass, made locally in Lancaster.

You could also opt for a Route 33 ‘Brewcation’ which includes a discounted one-night stay at Holiday Inn Express Lancaster as well as breakfast for two.

Hitting the Trail

I followed the Route 33 Brew Trail and talked to owners, managers and brew masters about their facilities and offerings. At each brewery, I sampled a flight of summery sips. Now it’s your turn to hit the trail!

BrewDog DogTap

96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

Overall Vibe: ostentatious, touristy, hip

Location and amenities: There’s nothing low-key about it – this brewery is truly massive. The property spans more than 42 acres and the two-story taproom/restaurant is attached to a patio looking out on its fully-equipped dog park and pond. Inside is a craft beer museum and a hotel.

Drinks: BrewDog is a dominant force in the world of craft beer, with signature icons including Elvis Juice, Punk IPA and Hazy Jane. This location has 24 taps, three of which are nonalcoholic beers, and the bulk of the taps offer pale ales and IPAs, with a handful of sours and ciders.

Food: BrewDog’s full menu offers satisfying brewpub takes on the classics: pizzas, wings, burgers and more. It also serves a small brunch menu until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Brewery 33 Hocking Hills

12684 College Prospect Dr., Logan

Overall Vibe: no-fuss, Appalachian, unassuming

Location and amenities: This brewery is considerably farther south than the other five, but it offers a great opportunity for a hike in Hocking Hills before relaxing and sipping on brews. While many of its patrons are out-of-towners, this place has a hometown bar feel with a cozy wood interior and staff of locals. The brewery’s outdoor space is large but modest, as it feels like humble festival grounds.

Drinks: This brewery emphasizes German-style beers, and its sours and cocktail beers are wildly popular. The taproom has 13-25 drafts on tap on any given day. The staff also creates its own wines, meads, seltzers and even a hard lemonade.

Food: The brewery serves a short list of sandwiches and appetizers that can satisfy any hungry hop-head.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St., Pickerington

Overall Vibe: local pride, many young families, inviting atmosphere

Location and amenities: A Pickerington favorite, this brewery is really for anyone. On any given afternoon you’ll see both families and singles from all backgrounds enjoying a beer in an inclusive space.

Drinks: Combustion keeps it fresh – constantly experimenting, collaborating with other breweries and releasing new world-class beers. Brewmaster and co-owner Keith Jackson is a true beer nerd and the creative authority over many themed and charity donation-based beers that Combustion is known for. His beers consistently win awards, yet his humble community focus remains unchanged.

Food: Check the website for daily rotation of unique food trucks.

Double Edge Brewing Co.

158 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster

Overall Vibe: quirky, lively, divey

Location and amenities: Double Edge is a small brewery in scenic downtown Lancaster. Its location is a part of the city’s DORA, so patrons can stop and grab a drink before heading to see live music on Fridays during the summer season. It is significantly smaller than others on this trail but packs a whole lot of personality. The bartender greeted people by name and strangers were happy to spark up a conversation. Kids are allowed, but it’s not as spacious or family-oriented as others on the list.

Drinks: The brew offerings are as eccentric as the atmosphere, with an offbeat name for each. Double Edge offers at least one option for almost every style of beer, plus local ciders, wines and ready-made cocktails. Also note this brewery doesn’t serve wine, cider and cocktails on Sundays.

Food: Food trucks are on site once or twice a week, and the schedule is posted on its website. There are plenty of establishments in walkable downtown Lancaster to grab a meal.

Outerbelt Brewing

3560 Dolson Ct., Carroll

Overall Vibe: unapologetic, tight-knit, otherworldly

Location and amenities: This location is fairly remote, surrounded by car and tractor lots, which enables this brewery to be so large. There were so many rooms and spaces you could probably fit the whole population of Carroll inside. The brewery is owned and operated by an area-local family who knows how to party, and how to cater to kids and families. The brewery frequently hosts unique events including charity events, sip and shops, car shows, comedy shows, concerts and even micro wrestling.

Drinks: The brewmaster thinks outside the box, using unconventional flavors to create widely popular, one-of-a-kind drinks. Those accustomed to standard craft beer flavors must be open to experimentation, and those bored of the ordinary will have a blast. It offers only three beers year-round including an IPA, a lager and a juicy New England pale ale, but that doesn’t mean options in the taproom are scarce; there is always a seasonal series on draft.

Food: Outerbelt has a full menu, offering many appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, tacos and desserts.

Rockmill Brewery

5705 Lithopolis Rd. NW, Lancaster

Overall Vibe: outdoor oasis, tranquil, organic

Location and amenities: Rockmill offers a truly unique experience. The taproom, patio and fire pit sit on more than a dozen acres of natural beauty, free for visitors to roam. The greenery surrounds an adorable little church, and the Hocking River runs right through the property. Because of its whimsical location it is a popular wedding venue, so check Rockmill’s social media to see if it’s closed for a private event before heading over. With all the space the property offers, it’s perfect for families.

Drinks: The location isn’t the brewery’s only tie to nature. Owner and Brewmaster Austin Caulk believes it’s important that his drinks connect with the land. Rockmill proudly uses well water instead of municipal to brew its drinks, a difference you can certainly taste. The brewery puts a heavy focus on using organic and hyper-local ingredients. Identifying as foragers, Caulk and his family, who live on the property, gather many ingredients themselves including florals, mushrooms and herbs.

Food: Food trucks are set up on occasion. Check Rockmill’s social media to see what will be available.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.