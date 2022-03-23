Polish off those running shoes for some of central Ohio’s biggest races of the season

Courtesy of Lindsay Collins 20190518Komen_JD-1322 Komen Race

As the snow melts away and the sun returns, it’s a wonderful time to get back outside and renew exercise routines. Central Ohio plays host to a number of races of varying lengths and associated causes. Whether you’re interested in a half marathon or a one-third-mile kids jog, an all-day benefit party or a day at the zoo, there’s sure to be an event for you.

Three Creeks Half Marathon

Where: Three Creeks Metro Park

When: April 9, 8 a.m.

This Groveport race includes half marathon, 10K and 5K distances with entry options for runners and walkers. That makes it a great event for families or friends who might want to run different distances but still run in the same event.

The big appeal, though, is the scenery. Set in Three Creeks Metro Park, this race takes runners and walkers on a tour through Ohio’s spring foliage. The route still follows a well-paved pathway, but the trees lining the course add extra appeal to the race.

www.runsignup.com

Run to Erase Epilepsy

Where: Genoa Park

When: April 16, 9 a.m.

After a virtual run last year, Epilepsy Alliance Ohio returns its Run to Erase Epilepsy to a traditional format this year. The event includes a three-mile run/walk around the Scioto River Bike Trail in Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. The race proceeds benefit Epilepsy Alliance Ohio’s mission to support those impacted by epilepsy.

“It’s a way for us to raise funds for our programs and services, but also raise awareness about epilepsy in the community,” says Epilepsy Alliance Ohio Assistant Director Mark Findley.

Run to Erase Epilepsy will still offer a virtual option this year. Additionally, racers are able to register on race day, though race shirts are only guaranteed to those who register by April 1.

www.epilepsy-ohio.org

OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

Where: The Columbus Commons

When: April 30, 8 a.m.

One of the largest races of the year, the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon is a staple event for the central Ohio running community. The race, which began in 2004, aims to celebrate active healthy lifestyles during the spring season, says David Babner, race director for the Capital City event.

Following the start of the half and quarter marathons, the Cap City 5K offers a shorter option for runners that begins at 8:30 a.m. All three of the distances start and finish adjacent to the Columbus Commons at the corner of South High Street and West Town Street.

A post-race celebration at the commons includes food, drinks and a concert.

www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk

Where: The McConnell Heart Health Center

When: May 7, 8:45 a.m.

Following a two-year hiatus, the McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk returns to the McConnell Heart Health Center campus this May.

The McConnell 5K directly benefits the OhioHealth Foundation and is a great way to kick off the spring, says co-race director Phillip Cochran, especially for those who have a lot of running or outdoor activities to train for.

“The course is basically two loops around the McConnell campus,” he says. “There’s some sharp turns and hills, so it’s not a fast course, but it’s good for a fun run, you know, if you want to do something fun with your friends or family.”

www.runsignup.com

2022 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure

Where: Downtown Columbus

When: May 14, 8:30 a.m.

The Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will celebrate its 30th anniversary in downtown Columbus this year.

The event includes all-day activities for both in-person and virtual participants. The 5K run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. in the North Bank Park area and ends on Spring Street, with the Family Fun Walk starting at 8:45 a.m.

“This is actually a brand-new course this year,” says Lindsay Collins, development manager for Susan G. Komen Columbus. “We tried to implement this in 2020, but then the pandemic came and we needed to go virtual. This will be our first year using this route, which we’re really excited about.”

The event includes a survivor parade at 8:15 a.m. and a block party directly after the races.

www.secure.info-komen.org

Safari 5K + Frog Jog

Where: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

When: May 14, 7:45 a.m.

The Safari 5K + Frog Jog, hosted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, is an all-day family-friendly event. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Kids Frog Jog, a one-third-mile race around Conservatory Lake, followed by the Safari 5K at 8 a.m. Both races begin and end at the Tiger Shelter.

In addition to the race and standard T-shirt and medal finish line prizes, all participants receive an all-day zoo pass and free parking for the day.

“Most (participants) will spend most of the day at the zoo,” says Jeff Sheard, event director. “You see these people walking through the zoo with their shirts and their medals and everything, so it’s a day full of fun.”

www.runsignup.com

Chloe McGowan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com