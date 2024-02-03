Pickerington Schools News | February/March 2024

Year-round, the Pickerington Local School District (PLSD) is reaching out to students, parents and the community via various feedback initiatives and engagement events, seeking to learn and improve the district’s services, programs and operations. This page will feature some of our recent outreach efforts.

Collaborative Event Champions Internet Safety for Students

Pickerington Schools is working to keep students safe through a series of collaborative events, which kicked off in December. The “Internet Safety” event was held in partnership with the Pickerington Police, the Fairfield County Prosecutor's Office, and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. The free hour-long seminar featured a distinguished panel and can be viewed on the PLSD Communications YouTube channel.

Third Annual Night of Family Engagement Is a Triumph in Togetherness

Hundreds of people packed into the Wigwam Event Center for PLSD’s annual Night of Family Engagement in January. The popular event featured a performance by Pickerington High School North’s Jazz Band, refreshments, games, some PLSD staff became “Masked Singers” to entertain the crowd, and attendees could visit more than a dozen booths showing how different countries celebrate the holidays, getting their passport stamped at each one for a chance to win swag.

To view a folder full of pictures from this year’s event, visit http://tinyurl.com/NOE2024.

Soliciting Feedback via the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council

Working to establish more direct access to the Superintendent’s office, last school year, Pickerington Schools began soliciting feedback from a group of student leaders selected for the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council (SSAC). The SSAC is composed of 12 students in grades 10 through 12 from both high schools. At their first meeting of the school year, Council members were encouraged to provide their perspective on topics such as: safety and security among students, attributes of teachers that create a greater sense of belonging in classes, and more. Read the full SSAC article under District News at pickerington.k12.oh.us.