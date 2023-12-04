Pickerington Schools News | December 2023/January 2024

In a world where education is evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's imperative for educational institutions to adapt and provide students with personalized learning experiences that cater to their diverse needs and aspirations. Pickerington Schools has taken this mandate to heart, and at the beginning of the school year the district opened its newest gem — the Pickerington Academy.

The Pickerington Academy employs the virtual flex model to offer more educational options and expanded programming for students in grades 7-12. This flexible approach recognizes that one size doesn't fit all, and it allows teachers to tailor in-person and online learning to each student's unique needs, strengths, and goals. At Pickerington Academy, students have the power to decide whether they want to learn in person for part of the day or entirely online from the comfort of their homes.

Courtesy of Pickerington Local Schools Pickerington Academy Pickerington's Academy Science Teacher Tracy Chappelear helps student Mya Brooks with a lesson.

What's even more remarkable is that this nontraditional educational setting extends its hand to address the emotional, behavioral, and academic needs of its students. The school's initial success is evident, with enrollment already maxed out at 150 students, and plans to expand to lower grade levels in the future.

Dr. Kara Jackson, the Executive Director of Academic Innovation and Instructional Technology, has said, "We are continuously refining our personalized pathways for each student so that we can maximize opportunities for our students."

The advantages of attending Pickerington Academy are as diverse as its students:

Personalized Learning Plans: Developed in consultation with the student, their parent or guardian, community partners, and more.

Developed in consultation with the student, their parent or guardian, community partners, and more. Online Course Content: Leveraging a virtual curriculum powered by APEX Learning, students have access to a wide range of online courses.

Leveraging a virtual curriculum powered by APEX Learning, students have access to a wide range of online courses. Flexible Scheduling: The school recognizes that students have busy lives, and they're allowed to create schedules that fit their needs.

The school recognizes that students have busy lives, and they're allowed to create schedules that fit their needs. Credit Recovery: For students who need to catch up on missed coursework or meet graduation requirements, Pickerington Academy is there to help.

For students who need to catch up on missed coursework or meet graduation requirements, Pickerington Academy is there to help. One-on-one and Small Group Instruction: Learning becomes more focused and engaging when students have dedicated teacher attention.

Learning becomes more focused and engaging when students have dedicated teacher attention. Goal Setting: Students are encouraged to set and achieve their academic and personal goals.

Students are encouraged to set and achieve their academic and personal goals. Workforce Development: Preparing students for their future careers is a priority.

Preparing students for their future careers is a priority. Career-Based Intervention: Career-focused learning helps students make informed decisions about their future.

Career-focused learning helps students make informed decisions about their future. Social Emotional Learning: Building strong emotional intelligence is a key part of education at Pickerington Academy.

Building strong emotional intelligence is a key part of education at Pickerington Academy. Mentorship: Every student is paired with a mentor who guides and supports them on their educational journey.

Every student is paired with a mentor who guides and supports them on their educational journey. Partnerships with Families and Community Stakeholders: The school recognizes the importance of collaboration between home and school.

The school recognizes the importance of collaboration between home and school. Extracurricular Activities: Students can participate in extracurricular activities and still graduate from their home school.

One of the standout features of Pickerington Academy is its flexibility. The competency-based educational programming allows students to design their schedules to fit their unique needs and interests. This flexibility empowers students to learn at their own pace, making education a truly personalized experience.

Courtesy of Pickerington Local Schools Pickerington Schools facts Pickerington Schools facts

Powered by APEX Learning, the virtual curriculum at Pickerington Academy is designed to put students at the center of their learning experience. Teachers are dedicated to connecting with students individually and in small groups, creating an environment of support and collaboration. The passionate staff encourages social interaction and the building of a strong sense of community, all while setting achievable goals together.

The school recognizes the importance of parental involvement, actively engaging with parents and guardians to offer valuable feedback and foster positive relationships. The belief is that a strong partnership between home and school is vital for academic success.

In a rapidly changing world, where each student is unique, Pickerington Academy stands as a beacon of innovation and adaptability. By providing personalized pathways, flexible schedules, and a collaborative approach to education, this school is shaping the future of learning. As the academy continues to grow and evolve, it's clear that its commitment to putting students at the center of their education will lead to great success, not just for the school, but for each student who walks through its doors.