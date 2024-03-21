Pickerington Schools News | April/May 2024

Grant Funds Allow Major Security Upgrades for Pickerington Schools

In late Spring of 2023, Pickerington Local Schools received 1.5 million dollars from the State of Ohio to make physical security improvements across the district. The grant was administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) in conjunction with the Ohio School Safety Center. The program was funded through Ohio's operating budget and with allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Our Safety and Security Department, in conjunction with several stakeholders from the district, reviewed data collected from recent assessments that focused on physical security to plan for our expenditures. The assessment was provided by the Ohio School Safety Center and Partners Alliance for School Safety. Through the use of the assessment tool, and in consultation with the building leaders and public safety partners, funds were allocated in the following areas to enhance, modify, or update the physical security profile of the district:

Visitor Management

Signage and Wayfinding

Electronic Access Control

First Aid Response

Perimeter Protection and Monitoring

Cyber Security

Communications

Closed Circuit Television Systems

Each upgrade or enhancement helps check off a physical security best practice for our district. While there is still more work to be done, and a lot of the specifics can’t be shared for safety and security reasons, the work that we are on track to complete enhances the physical security footprint for students, staff and the community that encompasses PLSD.

CommUNITY Cultural Festival was a Feast for the Eyes and Spirit

Our annual CommUNITY Cultural Festival lived up to its name on Sat., March 16, as a large crowd came together to celebrate the various cultures and diversity of the Pickerington area. The event featured free food, music demonstrations and performances, a cultural exposition area, and more at Toll Gate Middle School. Scan the QR code (in the print or digital edition of the Pickerington Magazine April/May 2024 issue) to view pictures from this popular event, or visit http://tinyurl.com/CommUNITYFest24.