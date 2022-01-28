Pickerington offers great spots for Valentine's Day date

There’s nothing quite like celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone you love, and it’s all the more special when you can support your community while you’re at it. This Valentine’s Day, why not try a local restaurant or activity as part of the romance?

Activities

AR Workshop

Looking for some new home decor? At AR Workshop, you and your partner can design a wooden sign while you create memories together.

“It’s a cozy, intimate atmosphere,” says Michelle Plumby, the franchise owner. “(You) can have alone time but still be in a place with other people.”

Plumby recommends bringing your own wine and food to the date. Use the discount code VDAY14 for $14 off.

Paint & Escape

At Paint & Escape, couples can choose between a paint and sip or an escape room. In the past, it has hosted an event on Valentine’s Day weekend during which couples paint on canvas, create balloon bouquets and play a dating game.

Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum

For the more inquisitive couples, visit this two-floor museum at the American Motorcycle Association. The first level features themed exhibits and historic motorcycles while the second level is dedicated to the lives of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers as well as other famous and historical motorcyclists.

Dessert

Courtesy of Crystal Alward

Porters Coffee House and Bakery

Porters offer a large variety of both caffeinated drinks and baked goods that’ll be just as sweet as your partner. The vintage-style cafe has a reputation as a romantic spot for dates to cuddle up, according to owner Crystal Alward.

Alward recommends sticking with a classic dessert for Valentine’s Day.

“I would order cheesecake,” she says. “It’s something that you eat with a fork and it’s not going to break apart and be messy.”

Fantasy Cupcake

Baked fresh daily, these decadent cupcakes are perfect to split with a special someone. Fantasy Cupcakes offers a variety of individual and mini cupcake flavors including red velvet, wed- ding cake, salted caramel and, of course, buckeye.

Dinner

Pier 11 Boiling Seafood and Bar

This restaurant offers fresh-caught seafood with Louisiana- style Cajun seasoning and cocktails. On special occasions, Pier 11 also offers free cheesecake to diners – the restaurant plans to do so for Valentine’s Day.

Omezzo

For the classic, romantic Italian dining experience, take your date to this award-winning restaurant. Omezzo is owned by Chef Mohammad Zaman, known as Chef Z by customers.

“I had worked in restaurants all my life,” he says on the restaurant’s website. “Making people happy with food is my pas- sion.”

Drinks

Hidden Lakes Winery

Set against a beautiful lake and green space, Hidden Lakes offers wine and a full restaurant. Whether your date wants a wine tasting or romantic Italian dinner, Hidden Lakes has it covered.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

Combustion Brewery is known for its beers and craft cock- tails. For Valentine’s Day weekend, Combustion will offer four chocolate and beer pairings that add something special to a more relaxed date environment.

“It’s a great place for a date,” says manager Andy Norris. “It’s a fun atmosphere.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.