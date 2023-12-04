Pickerington Magazine 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Combustion Brewery and Taproom

Insulated DrinkTank Growler

$80

Available in gray, orange, dark blue and coastal blue, these 64-ounce bottles are the perfect gift for beer lovers to keep their favorite beverages cold. The growlers are multi-purpose – they also store hot drinks. The best part about Combustion’s growlers? They keep cold drinks cold for 45 hours and hot drinks hot for 20 hours.

These growlers look great, too. Combustion designed an engraving to fully wrap around the bottle, depicting its logo and an up-close look at fermentation vessels used to brew beer.

Posh Teatime Co.

Le Milieu: Afternoon Tea2Go

$49.95

Jump into a luxurious afternoon tea party that will make you feel like you’re in the U.K. – all from the comfort of your own home. Posh Teatime Co. specializes in curating carefully crafted teatime boxes available for pickup.

The box is chock-full of patisseries. Decadent scones, luxe cookies and chocolate truffles will melt in your mouth as you wash it down with tea brewed from luxury tea sachets. This box feeds three to four people, so invite a few friends over and be posh for the afternoon!

Pickerington Community Theatre

FLEX Season Pass

$60 for students and seniors, $68 for adults

So many loved ones are hard to shop for, so give the gift of a local theater experience! Reserve seats now at the Wigwam Theater so you don’t miss out on the PCT’s displays of talent.

Productions included with the pass are The Foreigner, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, School of Rock – The Musical and Every Christmas Story Ever Told. You won’t want to miss this season of performing arts, drama and fun.

The Humble Crate

Holiday Wreath

$50

Whether you’re looking for the perfect centerpiece for your mantle to complete your holiday setup or want to get a head start on next year’s decorating, this holiday wreath is for you.

While you’re at it, explore the rest of The Humble Crate’s holiday collection to flesh out your decorative spread for holiday season. The shop offers the pieces that you can’t find anywhere else.

Body Ache Escape Massage Center

Ultrasonic Aroma Humidifier and Essential Oils

Humidifier: $19.99

Lavender Oil: $12

Peppermint Oil: $9

Everyone needs to relax and recharge after the holiday season. Make it easier for your family and friends to do so by gifting them an aromatic humidifier and some wonderfully scented essential oils to go with it.

Lavender essential oil has proven relaxation benefits. Fill the humidifier with oil, turn it on and your house will smell like a spa within minutes. This gift is perfect for the exhausted mom or the overworked student to transform any room into a peaceful haven.

Porters Coffee House

One Line Coffee Beans

$26

Revel in a steamy cup of morning brew made from Colombian coffee beans produced by Juan Martin experimental farm. Porters carries a pink bourbon variety of beans, which are roasted at One Line Coffee and are perfect for caffeine connoisseurs.

This variety of beans has notes of nougat, lime blossom, starfruit and guanabana. Coffee lovers will enjoy the unique flavors in this brew and can share a warm beverage with a loved one during the cold winter months.