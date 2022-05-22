Pickerington locals discuss their favorite summer foods, activities and more

As spring blossoms into summer, warm weather favorites such as watermelon, lemonade and outdoor events become staples of the season. In Pickerington, there are a number of parks, restaurants and exciting venues to choose from to partake in summer fun, whether you’re looking for a picnic site or live entertainment.

The free Summer Concert Series at the Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater begins Friday, June 10 with a performance from Popgun from 6:30-8 p.m. The first installment of Friday Night Flicks, a showing of Encanto, follows at dusk.

Picktown Palooza, a three-day event filled with food vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment and more, takes place July 14-16 at Pickerington High School Central and Opportunity Way.

We asked two prominent Pickerington residents, Picktown Palooza founder Chris Stein and Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray, to share their Pickerington summering expertise.

Pickerington Mayor Lee Gray

What are your favorite summer activities?

Going on vacation with my family.

What meals can be found on your table in the summer months?

Steak, potatoes, salad, corn on the cob.

Where’s the best place to eat outdoors in Pickerington and/or Violet Township?

Sycamore Creek Park.

What kind of snacks would you bring to Friday Night Flicks?

Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chips, Ritz crackers with peanut butter, caramel corn.

What’s an ideal meal for you before heading to the Summer Concert Series?

Anything from the grill.

Picktown Palooza founder Chris Stein

What are your favorite summer activities?

My passion is music, so anything that involves live music I’m usually looking into.

What foods do you enjoy eating the most in the summer?

Summer is about cooking out. I’m all about the burgers and dogs and Italian sausages, anything I can put on a grill or a griddle. I love where everybody’s bringing a side dish and I’m cooking up all the meat and stuff.

What’s an ideal meal for you before heading to the Summer Concert Series?

Well, I would say something (not) too heavy on the stomach. Pizza (is) usually pretty good, specifically from Cardo’s. Pickerington is not hurting for pizza places.

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.