Pickerington Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Holiday-Themed Decorations

$80-100 – The Humble Crate

Browse a variety of unique, local and hand-crafted items. There are plenty of fun holiday-themed decorations such as stained-glass wall hangings and Christmas wreaths to boost your holiday spirit.

www.humblecratellc.wixsite.com/mysite

Lush Wine Mix

$14.95 - Ruby Joy Boutique

Boasting trendy, seasonal fashion along with plenty of accessories, Ruby Joy Boutique is the perfect place to shop for those who enjoy mixed drinks: The boutique also sells Lush Wine Mix, an inexpensive and fun way to make mixed drinks at home.

www.rubyjoyboutique.com

Tower of delight

Starting at $7 – Nothing Bundt Cake

Surprise and delight with a Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Customize your gift with cake flavor, ribbon color, flower and a custom message card. Bundtlets can be purchased individually or stacked into a tower. No pre-order necessary.

www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Yoga Classes

Prices vary – Kula Yoga and Wellness

At Kula Yoga and Wellness the focus is on both physical and mental wellbeing. A gift certificate for classes is the perfect gift for anyone.

www.kulayogaandwellness.com

Resale Furniture Sets

Prices vary – Resale Furniture

For more than two decades, Resale Furniture has been helping the community furnish their homes with unique items. All of the shop's furniture, china and decor are bought outright and resold at a reasonable price.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org/listing/resale-furniture

Spa Gift Card

Prices vary – Monroe’s Salon and Spa

Give your loved ones the gift of relaxation with a gift card to Monroe’s Salon and Spa, which offers a wide variety of services and packages.

www.monroesbeautyspa.com

Coffee, T-Shirts and Hoodies

$15-40 – Porter’s Coffeehouse and Bakery

Not much compares to a warm cup of coffee during the winter, especially when you’re sharing it with friends and family. Give the gift of Porter’s in-house, One Line Coffee, as well as stylish t-shirts and hoodies.

www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com

Layering Necklaces

Starting at $165 – Edward Warren Jewelers

If you’re looking for a gift to dazzle your special someone, Edward Warren Jewelers has plenty of options that are sure to impress. In style this season are layered necklaces with studded paperclip links.

www.ewjewelers.com

Motorcycle Figurines + Souvenirs

$8.50-33 – AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame

Enjoy historic exhibits with a family outing to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The gift shop has great options such as cool figurines and collectable models to commemorate the occasion.

www.americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame

BBQ Perfection

$15 increments – Smoke Out BBQ

Smoke Out BBQ has rapidly built a reputation for having high-quality and fresh BBQ. Smoke Out is a great option for a family holiday meal or as a present with their new gift card option.

www.smokeoutbbq.com

School Spirit Wear

Prices vary – Pickerington Schools

Let the whole family display their school spirit this holiday season with Pickerington Schools spirit wear. Choose from dozens of designs to create your favorite hoodie, t-shirt, or long sleeve.

https://sideline.bsnsports.com/schools/ohio/pickerington/pickerington-high-school-north

https://sideline.bsnsports.com/schools/ohio/pickerington/pickerington-high-school-central

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.