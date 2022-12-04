Pickerington Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Holiday-Themed Decorations
$80-100 – The Humble Crate
Browse a variety of unique, local and hand-crafted items. There are plenty of fun holiday-themed decorations such as stained-glass wall hangings and Christmas wreaths to boost your holiday spirit.
www.humblecratellc.wixsite.com/mysite
Lush Wine Mix
$14.95 - Ruby Joy Boutique
Boasting trendy, seasonal fashion along with plenty of accessories, Ruby Joy Boutique is the perfect place to shop for those who enjoy mixed drinks: The boutique also sells Lush Wine Mix, an inexpensive and fun way to make mixed drinks at home.
Tower of delight
Starting at $7 – Nothing Bundt Cake
Surprise and delight with a Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Customize your gift with cake flavor, ribbon color, flower and a custom message card. Bundtlets can be purchased individually or stacked into a tower. No pre-order necessary.
Yoga Classes
Prices vary – Kula Yoga and Wellness
At Kula Yoga and Wellness the focus is on both physical and mental wellbeing. A gift certificate for classes is the perfect gift for anyone.
Resale Furniture Sets
Prices vary – Resale Furniture
For more than two decades, Resale Furniture has been helping the community furnish their homes with unique items. All of the shop's furniture, china and decor are bought outright and resold at a reasonable price.
www.visitfairfieldcounty.org/listing/resale-furniture
Spa Gift Card
Prices vary – Monroe’s Salon and Spa
Give your loved ones the gift of relaxation with a gift card to Monroe’s Salon and Spa, which offers a wide variety of services and packages.
Coffee, T-Shirts and Hoodies
$15-40 – Porter’s Coffeehouse and Bakery
Not much compares to a warm cup of coffee during the winter, especially when you’re sharing it with friends and family. Give the gift of Porter’s in-house, One Line Coffee, as well as stylish t-shirts and hoodies.
www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com
Layering Necklaces
Starting at $165 – Edward Warren Jewelers
If you’re looking for a gift to dazzle your special someone, Edward Warren Jewelers has plenty of options that are sure to impress. In style this season are layered necklaces with studded paperclip links.
Motorcycle Figurines + Souvenirs
$8.50-33 – AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame
Enjoy historic exhibits with a family outing to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The gift shop has great options such as cool figurines and collectable models to commemorate the occasion.
www.americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame
BBQ Perfection
$15 increments – Smoke Out BBQ
Smoke Out BBQ has rapidly built a reputation for having high-quality and fresh BBQ. Smoke Out is a great option for a family holiday meal or as a present with their new gift card option.
School Spirit Wear
Prices vary – Pickerington Schools
Let the whole family display their school spirit this holiday season with Pickerington Schools spirit wear. Choose from dozens of designs to create your favorite hoodie, t-shirt, or long sleeve.
https://sideline.bsnsports.com/schools/ohio/pickerington/pickerington-high-school-north
https://sideline.bsnsports.com/schools/ohio/pickerington/pickerington-high-school-central
Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.