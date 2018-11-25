Pickerington high school students are feeling rosy

× Expand Photos courtesy of Tracy Fox Martin, Ryan Martin and Robbie Hammond Pickerington North marching band in the London New Year's Day parade.

This year, the two Pickerington high school bands unite as one to perform in the world-famous Tournament of Roses Parade. This honor reflects well on both Robbie Hammond and Camden Martin, opposing Pickerington high school band members who will march side by side on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

The 2019 parade is a milestone in the event’s history. Well-known for its rose-covered floats, equestrians and bands, the prestigious event celebrates its 130th year. The parade is paired with the famous Rose Bowl Game collegiate football game, which is played every year on New Year’s Day. Together, these two events make up the Tournament of Roses, a cherished New Year’s Day tradition.

Hammond and Martin are both excited to explore California and march in the parade.

Plans for Pasadena

Hammond and Martin are already looking forward to the new experiences they expect to have in the Golden State. Neither student has yet to spend significant time on the West Coast.

“I’m really most excited to just have some quality time to spend with friends,” Hammond says. “Though I can have fun with friends anywhere, there will be lots of different, fun things to do in California that simply aren’t available in Pickerington.”

Martin’s excitement revolves around the cuisine.

“Usually my most notable memories when I remember trips involve something like, ‘that pizza I ate when we went to...’ or ‘that restaurant in…’ I hear the burgers are life-changing, so eating one is at the top of my priority list,” Martin says.

A Man of Many Instruments

Hammond has been playing drums since age 9.

Hammond is a 17-year-old senior at Pickerington High School Central, and he’s been playing drums since he was 9. His love for music expanded until he could play the snare drum, bass guitar, several percussion instruments and even the basics of piano. He plays the snare drum for the school’s marching band, and many different percussion instruments for concert band.

“My current reasoning for liking drums and percussion instruments is because they lay the foundation of the music in the form of rhythm,” Hammond says. “Arguably the most fundamental characteristic of music that distinguishes it from random noise is rhythm and tempo, which percussion instruments provide.”

Hammond aims to attend the University of Chicago next fall. He plans to major in physics or computer science, and is considering music as a minor.

“Even though I don’t plan to major in a music-related field in college, I definitely would like to march for a Drum Corps International during college, in addition to participating in orchestras and other ensembles,” Hammond says.

No Challenge Too Great

Martin plays both alto and soprano saxophones.

Martin, an 18-year-old senior at Pickerington High School North, plays both the alto and soprano saxophones. He chose saxophone because he originally wanted to be a jazz player. Martin also plays the guitar as a hobby.

Martin’s passion lies in overcoming obstacles in music. Challenging solo pieces or other difficult songs don’t faze him. Instead, he practices the song until he can play it perfectly.

“The sense of accomplishment when I show off my hard work in front of an audience is unmatched by anything else I’ve done,” Martin says.

The Tournament of Roses Parade isn’t the first parade in which Martin has marched. He also marched in the 2018 London New Year’s Day Parade with the Pickerington North band.

Martin plans to attend Capital University, where he wants to join the film and media production program. His goal is to become a voice actor. Though he decided against a career in music, he has no intention of abandoning it altogether.

“I want to carry on playing in whatever bands will take me in college. And even if they don’t, I still want to continue playing the sax and learning new music,” Martin says.

Don’t forget to tune in on New Year’s Day for the festivities, the football and to witness the performance of a lifetime for local students.

× Expand Martin in London for the New Year's Day parade

