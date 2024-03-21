Pickerington costume designer earns international recognition

Shiree Houf’s workspace is far from your typical office.

Expand Photo by Jeffrey S. Hall Photography Shiree Houf

Upon entering you’ll notice a table in the corner holding fabric scraps and a sewing machine with every color of thread imaginable on a nearby shelf. Mannequins stand shoulder-to-shoulder wearing patterned, sequined and crocheted clothing.

The space showcases the creativity and hard work Houf has put into her craft as a costume designer over the years. Every wall is covered with items for inspiration, pictures of her work and awards she has won.

In 2023, Houf was a finalist in an international costume design competition known as World of Wearable Art.

With big hopes of returning to the competition, Houf is excited about where her work takes her and what projects she will pursue in the future.

Finding the art within

She moved a few times when she was younger – from Oklahoma to Cincinnati, then east of Newark and out to Frazeysburg – and finally to Pickerington.

“I always wanted to make things every time I was sick,” Houf says. “And, because I had asthma and was sick all the time my mom would get me a new coloring book and a new pack of crayons and so that is what I did for hours and hours.”

She carried her love of the arts into middle and high school, leading her to get involved with theatre and choir, where she met her husband, Donald.

Although she started her college career pursuing the performance side of theater, she realized how much she loved the costuming side and shifted her focus junior year to design.

Expand Photo by Larry Hamill, courtesy of Shiree Houf Once Upon a Turtle by Larry Hamil

“I don’t know why it took me so long to figure it out because once I did I was like, ‘Why have I not done this?’” Houf says.

After she graduated in 2008 from Miami University with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Houf immediately went on to get her Master of Fine Arts in Design from The Ohio State University, graduating in 2011.

After college Houf was ready to jump into the creative world, but took a step back while her husband went back to school. For about two years she worked various jobs while caring for their oldest daughter, Ara. She made smaller projects on the side until she dove deeper into her art again in 2013.

Having previously competed in Columbus’ Highball Halloween costume competition in 2009 as a student, Houf finally had the time to re-enter as her career began to pick up.

Breaking out and settling down

In 2014, she and Ashley Wills, a designer she partnered with, won first place in the Highball Halloween competition for their series, Dolled Up, which was made up of four doll-inspired costumes.

Two years later, Houf applied on her own and won with her Painted series which included four pairs of performers, each featuring an artist from a different time and one of their famous creations, such as Vincent van Gogh and The Starry Night.

Houf continued to compete in Highball for years and slowly took on other projects, creating pieces for groups such as the New Vision Dance Co. and New Albany Middle School Theatre Department. She was also asked to teach at the Columbus College of Art & Design and The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio.

While she was excited to take part in so many great opportunities, Houf began to struggle with her mental health as everything began to overlap.

“I had postpartum anxiety with my second (daughter, Eme,) and things just got really weird – panic attacks, it was no bueno,” she says.

Some of the stress she and her family faced was also due, in part, to the number of times they moved. It wasn’t until 2018, when their realtor found a house in Pickerington for sale, that they finally made roots.

“I joke that we are never leaving this house. Somebody would have to forcibly remove me from the property,” Houf says. “We moved eight times in nine years chasing cheaper rents, so I am done. Unless, I don’t know, Broadway or Hollywood calls, I am here.”

Earning Accolades

Since settling down in Pickerington, Houf has been able to refocus her work and compete in an event she has dreamed about for years.

Expand Photo by Jerri Shafer, courtesy of Shiree Houf Captain King Midas by Jerri Shafer

The World of Wearable Art, WOW, hosts an annual international costume and design competition in Wellington, New Zealand. Each year, thousands of artists apply to compete for prize money and awards.

“I was over the moon that I got past round one because that was the goal for year one,” she says. “I had one garment out of three go, then I found out that it made the (final) show and that was wonderful.”

The support of her family, friends and community helped Houf raise enough money so she could travel to see the show in person. While there, she was not only able to see her piece, Captain King Midas, on stage, but also learned a lot and connected with new artists from all over the world.

With that experience under her belt, Houf plans to compete in Highball again this year. She’s entered two categories of WOW with hopes of seeing at least one of her entries make it to New Zealand.

No matter how she places at WOW and Highball, in the end, Houf is excited to continue growing her craft and sharing it with people.

“My favorite thing about making things is when I can create an audience reaction and you just feel it,” she says.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.