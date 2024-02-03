Pickerington City News | February/March 2024

City Staff Changes

Chris Chapman, a member of Pickerington’s Planning & Zoning Commission, has stepped away from the commission after nine years of service. Chris served on P&Z as well as the Board of Zoning Appeals. Chris's colleagues say his attention to detail was like no other and he will be greatly missed. Thanks for your service, Chris!

Local Officer Recognized

Congratulations to Officer Matt Dalesio, who was chosen to receive the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award of Excellence for 2023. The Award of Excellence is presented to select officers in Ohio who have made a significant impact in their respective communities to stop impaired driving. Officer Dalesio removed 36 impaired drivers from Pickerington’s roadways in 2023. Dalesio, a 2018 PHSC graduate, was also Pickerington’s Officer of the Year in 2022. Congratulations Ofc. Dalesio and keep up the great work!

Hiring Lifeguards!

Teens and young adults looking for the best summer job in town should apply at the Pickerington Community Pool. The City is currently hiring for all positions, including management, lifeguards and front desk clerks.

Lifeguard positions start at $13/hour and go up based on years of experience. Returning pool staff have an opportunity to progress into a managerial role through committed years of service.

Applicants for management positions must be at least 18 years old and for all other lifeguard positions the minimum age requirement is 16. A complete list of qualifications and job requirements can be found on the City’s website, www.pickerington.net. Upon hiring the City will reimburse those that get the required lifeguard training and certification.

A job with the City of Pickerington

For more information call 614-833-2211 or to fill out an application, visit www.pickerington.net.

Courtesy of the City of Pickerington Pickerington Mitten Tree (2022) Pickerington Mitten Tree (2022)

Mitten Tree

It was another record year for donations to the Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree! There were 297 pairs of mittens, 147 hats and 37 scarves collected during the month of December. Coats, slippers and socks were also donated. The items were given to Fairfield County Job & Family Services to be distributed to families in need.

Local Girl Scouts kick off the Mitten Tree donations each year, with several troops donating and the girls gathering to decorate the tree at City Hall with Mayor Gray. After the girls finish their work, residents stop in and add to the tree or simply drop off their donations.

The late Dorothy Steiger, a longtime Pickerington resident and community servant, started the Mitten Tree in 1990 and the City has honored her memory by continuing to collect donations every year.

New Police Hires

Congratulations to the newest members of the Pickerington Police Department. Officers Justin Reeves and Marty Norris were recently sworn in by Mayor Gray. Officers Reeves and Norris were previously with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department. Welcome to Pickerington!