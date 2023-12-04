Pickerington City News | December 2023/January 2024

Top 10 Safest Cities in Ohio

The City of Pickerington is one of the 10 safest cities in Ohio and the only city in Central Ohio that made a list compiled by LendEDU.

Courtesy of the City of Pickerington Pickerington police

LendEDU ranked the safest cities in each state, mostly with a population of at least 5,000 and Pickerington came in at #10 in the Buckeye State.

"Using licensed data, we gathered the total crime risk score for every single town in the country. This score represents the combined risk of rape, murder, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft compared to the national average of 100. Cities that made the top of their state’s list had the highest negative difference from the national average; a higher negative difference meant a lower crime risk score, which meant a safer town."

To learn more about the rankings you can visit: https://lendedu.com/blog/safest-cities-state/#tab-con-36

Most Livable

Courtesy of the City of Pickerington Pickerington Livability

A new list also ranked Pickerington as one of the most livable cities in America and a great place for first-time homebuyers. Today's Homeowner came up with its list by quantifying four things in 580 suburbs across the country: home affordability; the number of homes on the market; job opportunities; and "livability," which includes entertainment and restaurant opportunities. Pickerington fared especially well, #4 in the nation, on livability. And number seven for those looking to purchase their first home.

“Pickerington offers a great quality of life and proximity to Columbus, all without breaking the bank … Pickerington’s charming community features excellent schools, and a proximity to both the bustling city of Columbus and the serene beauty of nature, offering a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.” – Today’s Homeowner

Pickerington Rated Aa1

Moody’s Investors Services recently notified the City of an upgrade to its bond ratings to Aa1 from Aa2. The Aa1 bond rating is the highest amongst all governmental entities within Fairfield County, Ohio and reflects the successful management of Pickerington’s resources and the overall health of the city.

According to Moody’s “The upgrade of the city’s issuer rating to Aa1 reflects its positive economic, tax base, and demographic trajectory driven by its inclusion within the expanding Columbus (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. Additionally factored are the city’s very strong available governmental and business-type enterprise fund balance and liquidity and moderate long-term leverage with limited additional borrowing plans.”

The strong credit ratings allow the City of Pickerington to issue bonds at relatively lower interest rates. These ratings will help ensure lower borrowing costs so maximum dollars are invested in the vital projects across the city.

“It’s outstanding. This is just another acknowledgement of the exceptional work done by our finance department and the entire staff and leadership of the City of Pickerington. Moody’s is an outside agency and rates communities all over the country and so to have this upgrade just reinforces what we’ve known all along - Pickerington is a shining star,” said Mayor Lee Gray.

Auditor's Award

Courtesy of the City of Pickerington Pickerington Finance team Top left: Deputy Finance Director Scott StornesTop right: Finance Director Chris SchornackFront: Finance Specialist Araceli Embrey

The City of Pickerington recently received the Ohio Auditor of State's Award for Distinction for our 2022 audit. Only 4% of audits annually receive this award and the City has received it 15 consecutive times since 2008. It's a testament to our Finance Team and the great work they do every day!

Mitten Tree

Courtesy of the City of Pickerington Pickerington Mitten Tree (2022) Pickerington Mitten Tree (2022)

The 33rd annual Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree will be at City Hall December 1-15. Drop off your new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves and they will be donated to Fairfield County Job and Family Services and then distributed to children and families in need.

Upcoming Events

Santa's Mailbox

November 22-December 15

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Road

Holiday Gathering & Tree Lighting

December 1,5-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

Breakfast with Santa

December 2, 8:00 am, 9:30 am, or 11:00 am

Pickerington Senior Center

Price: $10 (1 & under Free)

Tickets available at www.pickerington.net

Tickets will not be sold at the event.

For more information on these events, visit www.pickerington.net