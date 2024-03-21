Pickerington City News | April/May 2024

Facility Reservations

Are you hosting a graduation party, birthday party or family reunion this summer? The Parks and Recreation Department offers more than a dozen facilities and park spaces to host your event. Shelters, gazebos, basketball courts and even the skate park are available for rent. Reservations are being accepted now for events April 1-October 31. All reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance and are first-come, first-served. Below is a list of park rules that must be observed in order to rent from the City of Pickerington.

1. Park open from dawn to dusk.

2. Damaging or removing park property, natural features and wildlife is prohibited.

3. No littering or dumping.

4. Loud and disruptive behavior is prohibited.

5. Advertising or commercial enterprise requires permission from the City Manager.

6. No camping without a written permit from the City Manager.

7. No fires except in designated areas.

8. Hunting and trapping is prohibited.

9. Pets must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times and owners must pick up after their pets.

10. No swimming, wading, or boating.

11. Catch and release fishing only.

12. No motorized vehicles except in designated areas.

13. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Violation of any park rule may lead to ejection from the park or prosecution under the laws of the City of Pickerington.

For a complete list of facilities available to rent, visit www.pickerington.net.

Congratulations to the newest member of the Pickerington Police Department. Officer Daniel Kaltenegger was recently sworn in by Mayor Gray. Officer Kaltenegger was previously with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department. Welcome to Pickerington!

Volunteers Needed

Looking for a way to give back to your community? Volunteers are needed for the 4th Annual Earth Day clean-up on Friday, April 19th. Pickerington City leaders, staff and community volunteers will come together to pick up litter at multiple locations around the city. Email hmaynard@pickerington.net if you’re interested in volunteering.

Tax Time

It’s tax time and the Pickerington Tax Department is answering some of the most frequently asked questions about City income taxes:

Why do we collect city income tax?

To provide support for City programs and services including 24-hour police protection, annual street resurfacing and other roadway improvements, snow removal, park programs and facilities, etc.

What is the City of Pickerington’s tax rate?

The tax rate is 1%, one of the lowest in Central Ohio.

Does Pickerington give credit for taxes paid to another city?

Yes, Pickerington gives a partial credit for taxes paid to another city. The credit is up to one-half of one percent (.005) of the wages taxed.

Who is required to file a Pickerington tax return?

All Pickerington residents 18 years of age or older are required to file returns annually.

I am retired. Do I have to pay tax?

Social Security income and pension income are not taxable by Pickerington; however, as a resident of Pickerington, you are still required to file a return. If you are retired, but receive other types of income, such as part-time wages or rental income, you are required to file a return and pay tax on that income.

I am a college student and live away from Pickerington while attending school. Do I have to file a return?

Yes. If you maintain Pickerington as your permanent legal residence, you are required to file a return even though much of your time may be spent out of the City.

Can you assist me in preparing my Pickerington tax return?

We would be happy to assist you. You may visit our office without an appointment Monday – Friday between 8 am and 5 pm. You are welcome to drop off your documentation and pick it up from us after the return is completed. Please note that if you stop by in April, your wait will be longer due to the high volume of taxpayers we assist.

What documents do I have to attach to my return?

Documentation is required to support all income, credits, and adjustments shown on your City return. Examples of necessary forms, if applicable: W-2s (showing Federal, Medicare and Local wage amounts, and amount of local tax withheld for all cities); 1099s, Federal Schedules C, E, K or K-1; Form 2106 and Schedule A; Federal Form 1065, 1120 or 1120-S and supporting schedules; documentation to support part-year residency.

What if I need an extension?

The federal extension can be applied to your city taxes but you need to provide a copy.

If you have any further questions about your city income taxes, please visit www.pickerington.net and click Income Tax Department or call 614-837-4116.

Traveling?

If you have travel plans this summer and need a passport, the City of Pickerington can help. The City is a licensed agency and can process passports, but by appointment only. No walk-ins are accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 614-837-3974. Applicants need a completed application, proof of citizenship (and photocopy), proof of identity (and photocopy), a recent color photograph which must meet passport requirements and a check or money for fees. Credit cards are not an accepted form of payment. For more information on obtaining a passport, visit: https://travel.state.gov.