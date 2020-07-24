Pickerington Chamber awards college scholarships

Give a round of applause to the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce scholarship recipients! Students were chosen for their academic excellence, community involvement and stand-out application essays. The scholarship awards $1,000 to each student for their college tuition fees. Take a look at this year’s recipients:

Kirstin Babcock

Responsibility. Hard work. Independence.

These are the principles Kirstin Babcock lives by. As a graduate of Pickerington Central High School, Babcock recognizes the influence of her teachers, classes and extracurriculars in guiding her to make the right college decision.

In high school, Babcock was involved in National Honor Society, Drug Free Club and Sunny Side Up, a highly selective club that fosters students’ leadership abilities.

“It was an honor to be chosen,” she says. “My biggest takeaway was that no matter the circumstance, there is something positive that can come out of it.”

This attitude was vital for adapting to the sudden shift to virtual learning in the last few months of the school year because of the pandemic.

“There were definitely some pros and some cons,” says Babcock. “I was sad not to see my teachers and my friends at school anymore, but the graduation ceremony was a lot better than I expected it to be. It was still a special day that meant a lot.”

Just be involved as much as you can and take any opportunity you can. —Kirstin Babcock

Learning online was no easy task, but in the face of it all, Babcock managed to figure out her future plans.

Kirstin and her sister Abbie

“The classes that I took ultimately shaped what I wanted to do in college,” she says. “I changed my mind a few times before I took a few classes that really nailed down what I wanted to do and what I was passionate about.”

In the fall, Babcock will be joining her sister, Abbie St. Clair, at Ohio University Lancaster campus to pursue a degree in social work. She is planning to graduate debt-free.

“I’m looking forward to really learning more about social work, and getting more involved and meeting new people as well,” Babcock says.

At the end of the day, Babcock highlights the importance of her family’s support in her achievements.

“I’d like to thank my stepmom because she pushed me to be successful in high school,” Babcock says. “She always has pushed me to be successful in whatever I do and to always try my hardest.”

Jordyn Nevers

Hard work and dedication are values Jordyn Nevers holds close to her heart. During her four years at Pickerington Central, Nevers was involved in Color Guard, Winterguard, National Honor Society, orchestra and 4-H.

Her involvements gave her special memories to look back on as she prepares to head to college in the fall.

“My favorite high school memory was when Winterguard got to perform our competitive show at the school pep rally,” says Nevers. “I remember leaving the gymnasium and realizing that was the most I’d ever smiled for a performance.”

Nevers sheds a positive light on her virtual learning experience after the stay-at-home order was enacted.

“My day-to-day learning became more compact, which was great because it gave me more free time to work on scholarships and personal projects that would be hard to do during a normal school day,” she says.

She has positive memories of her class’s unique commencement ceremony.

“I thought the procession they did for graduation was awesome. The weather that day was nice, and the drive up to receive the diploma cover and turn the tassel was memorable,” says Nevers. “I also liked that my parents had practically a front row seat.”

Enjoy your senior year! You probably don’t realize how much time has passed and how much you’ve changed until you put your cap and gown on and are ready to turn the tassel at graduation. —Jordyn Nevers

With so much excitement in the near future, it’s hard not to look back. Nevers reflects on a bittersweet moment during graduation.

Jordyn was involved in 4-H throughout high school

“I was very happy to be graduating and to be done with school. However, as I reflect on all that I’ve seen, learned and experienced at Central, I get a little sad to think it’s all over,” she says.

In the fall, Nevers will be attending Columbus State University to pursue a degree in American Sign Language interpretation. The PACC scholarship is one of the things that makes her future a reality.

“I’ve always been told I’m a hard worker both in school and in 4-H,” she says. “I’d like to think the PACC recognized that in my application and believes in my dream of obtaining my degree and helping others.”

Above all, Jordyn attributes her success to her family’s support.

“I would like to thank my family for their support over the years,” she says. “Especially my parents, who always encouraged me to work hard and keep reaching for my goals.”

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.