Pickerington Calendar June/July 2024

June 1, 22

Goat Yoga at Hidden Acres Legacy Farm

9 a.m., Hidden Acres Legacy Farm, 7140 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.

www.hiddenacreslegacyfarm.com

Bring your yoga mats to the farm and interact with baby goats and nature while enjoying a session hosted by certified yoga instructors.

June 1

Summer Reading begins with Comic Fest!

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Readers of all ages are invited to Comic Fest dressed as their favorite characters. The event will be full of superhero-themed activities, vendors, artists, as well as cuisine from local food trucks. Pick up your log at either library location or a community event throughout the summer.

June 1, 2

Spring Festival Car Show

8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 159 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.lancasteroldcarclub.org

The 60th annual Spring Festival Car Show by the Lancaster Old Car Club. Fun festivities include the swap meet, 50/50 drawing, craft vendors and more.

June 2

Wonderful Wild Edibles

9 a.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Enjoy a one-mile hike and learn about some tasty wild plants you see along the trail.

June 2

Historical Museum Open House

www.pickhistory.org

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

Come to the Historical Museum to attend leisurely-paced Olde Pickerington Village Guided Walking Tours. Register online, $5 for ages 13+, kids with adults can attend for free.

June 6-Sept. 26

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Pick from a variety of fresh, local produce, meats, cottage foods and artisan crafts from 40 local vendors.

June 7

Pond Exploration

1 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Join a naturalist for an afternoon exploring the pond and learning about what everyone finds in

their nets.

June 7-8

Pop-Up Children’s Book Sale

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Friends of the Pickerington Public Library invites kids and teens to find their summer reads at the book sale.

June 8

Owl Night Hike

8:30 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Prepare for a 1.5-mile hike with a presentation on nocturnal animals, then hit the trail with hopes

of seeing a barred owl.

June 11, July 16

Trivia at the PPL

6:45-8 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The second Tuesday each month, the library hosts themed trivia nights with pizza courtesy of Cardo’s Pizza and fun prizes.

June 12

Problem-Solving in the Backyard Garden

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join Carrie Brown from OSU Extension to learn about insects, fungus, deer and other creatures that like your garden. Brown will also offer potential solutions to some pesky problems critters create.

June 13, July 11

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Embrace local shops and businesses in Olde Village.

June 16

Father’s Day

June 16

Leave No Trace 101

10 a.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Learn how to properly care for the natural environment around you then head off on a hike to put your new knowledge to the test.

June 19

Juneteenth

June 20

Summer Solstice

June 21, July 19

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The third Friday of the month, network and hear from guest speakers at these empowering meetings.

June 21, July 19

Friday Night Flicks

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Enjoy two 2023 favorites – Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie – for family movie nights in the park.

June 23, July 21

Summer Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

This year’s Summer Concert Series hosts Chris Logsdon and Rockhouse for fun evenings of live music with family and friends.

June 26

Summer Hike

4 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

A leisurely two-mile hike with stops for nature observation.

July 3, 4

July 4th Celebration

Pickerington High School Central and Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Watch the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at PHSC then wake up and nab a spot to enjoy the Village Parade at 10 a.m.

July 6

BUGology!

1 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Hike through different habitats – forest, pond and field – and stop along the way to examine the

beautiful bugs you find along the way.

July 7

Historical Museum Open House

www.pickhistory.org

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

Celebrate Heritage Arts Day at the Historical Museum with interesting demonstrations for the entire family.

July 8

Summer Painting with Yolanda Rodriguez

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Local artist Yolanda Rodriguez leads a children’s painting class. Her work will be shown in the Sycamore Plaza branch from July 8-12.

July 11-13

Picktown Palooza

Thursday, 5-11 p.m.

Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, 2 p.m.-midnight

300 Opportunity Way

www.picktownpalooza.org

Enjoy carnival rides and entertainment from performers of the Pop 2000 Tour and more, including Steven Adler of Guns ‘N Roses, throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday.

July 12

Friend or Foe?

5:30 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Learn how to tell the difference between Queen Anne’s lace and poison hemlock to be sure

you’re exploring safely on future hikes.

July 13

Freedom 5K

8:30 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.raceroster.com

Hit the ground running at Victory Park then run through Sycamore Creek Park, Hereford Drive, Pickering Drive and back for OrthoNeuro’s Freedom 5K.

July 17

Summer Appreciation Hike: 55 and Up

10 a.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Whether you’re looking to move quickly or keep a relaxed pace, this hike offers a great chance

to socialize and get outdoors. Make new friends or bring your own to enjoy a walk and a healthy

snack.

July 18-27

40th Annual Lancaster Festival

www.lancasterfestival.org

Join thousands of locals and visitors flocking to Lancaster to enjoy arts, music, food and countless activities at this massive festival with small-town charm. Spend a few days enjoying affordable (and often free!) arts activities for all ages. Then, spend the evening letting loose at concerts from Lee Brice, Wilson Phillips and more.

July 19

ArtWalk

6-9 p.m., Destination Downtown Lancaster, 109 N. Broad St.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Enjoy historic Lancaster adorned with local and regional artist exhibitions across more than 30 downtown locations with live music and talented street performers.

July 20

Festival Fair Day

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 159 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.lancasterfestival.org

Bask in the music, pop-up entertainment, animals, creative activities, food trucks and more during this day of special activities at the Lancaster Festival. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids.

July 27

Big Summer Celebration

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Come to the library for the morning’s Giant Bubble Show and stick around for Touch-a-Truck, lawn games, food trucks and more to celebrate the summer.

July 27

Pickerington Murder Mystery Night

4-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, 13 W. Columbus St. and locations throughout the village

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Start at City Hall – after you’ve registered in advance – and follow the trail of the infamous jewel thief “The Nightingale” throughout Olde Pickerington Village. Participating local businesses are all suspects and it’s up to you to find out who’s been sneaking around.

July 27

Stories & S’mores

8 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Enjoy the company of your fellow nature lovers and sit around the fire exchanging stories over

summer treats.