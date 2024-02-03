Pickerington Calendar February/March 2024

Tuesdays

Combustion Run

6:30-8:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

Every Tuesday, join hopheads and runner's-high-chasers alike on a three-mile loop at your own pace around Pickerington. At the finish line, food trucks and fresh drinks await.

Feb. 2

Skulls, Furs, & Fun!

5-6:30 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

Learn how to identify animal pelts, tracks and scat on this search through Mambourg Park.

Feb. 7-Mar. 20

PPL Chess Club

5-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Meeting Room A, 201 Opportunity Way

Every Wednesday, visit the library as The Chess Enterprise’s Myron Thomas gives 30 minutes of instruction followed by 90 minutes of informal play.

Feb. 8-9

Innovation Conference – No School

Pickerington Local School District

Feb. 10

1st Mambourg Winter Hike

10 a.m-1 p.m.., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

Choose your adventure between the one-mile Oak Trail, mile-and-a-half Hickory Trail or both, followed by a hot beverage and bowl of chili in the Mambourg Nature Center.

Feb. 13

Stitching in the Stacks

6:30-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Large Conference Room, 201 Opportunity Way

This monthly get-together invites needlecrafters of all skill levels to partake in crocheting or knitting projects, discussions and lessons.

Feb. 14

Love Birds Hike

8 a.m.-4 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

Set out for cookies, refreshments and a hike of your choice at Mambourg Park to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Feb. 17

Pinecone Birdfeeders

2-3 p.m., Fairfield County District Library Main, 219 N. Broad St., Lancaster

Offer some comfort food to the birds still roaming your yard during this wintery season by making your own pinecone birdfeeder.

Feb. 17

Toy Sale and Tractor Show at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds Events, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

The Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club is hosting its tractor show for all ages in the AAA and Ed Sands Farm Bureau buildings.

Feb. 19

Presidents’ Day – No School

Pickerington School District

Feb. 23

Jason Allwood Live at Combustion

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

Enjoy a brew or two and soak up the meticulous, guitar-centric tunes of artist Jason Allwood.

Feb. 24

WinterGrass at The Mill Event Center

4:30 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster

Enjoy music from Kaufman Road, String Therapy and David Mayfield Parade with a selection of local craft beers and food from Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory.

Feb. 27

Artists Among Us

10-11 a.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Meeting Room C, 201 Opportunity Way

Individuals of all art experience levels are welcome to explore a different artistic style and medium in Artists Among Us sessions.

Feb. 27

Violet Township Women’s League Monthly Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd.

The program for this meeting is Care Portal – an organization helping families in Community needing assistance. Guests are invited to attend and learn more about the organization.

March 2

Wildly Wonderful Woodpeckers

10 a.m-12 p.m.., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

Learn about the eight species of woodpeckers found in Ohio before hiking to look and listen for these unique birds.

March 7

The State of Pickerington

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW Pickerington

Join Mayor Lee Gray and other Pickerington representatives at this year’s State of Pickerington event.

March 8-10, 15-17

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.

Fridays 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays 2 p.m.

Violet Township Community Theater at the Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW Pickerington

This year’s Spring production shows Junie B. navigating the excitement of first grade with new friends and new experiences.

March 9

Big Read Art Day

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Atrium, 201 Opportunity Way

The Main Library hosts Art Possible Ohio for a presentation from an artist with disabilities and Art & Clay on Main for art to-go kits with library visitors.

Mar. 9

IWD Sip and Shop Hosted by Creative Soul

11 a.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

Entrepreneurs, craft vendors and local businesses are coming together for this market to celebrate and elevate local women in business on this International Women's Day.

March 15

Moon Over Mambourg Night Hike

8:30-10 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

Search for the sights and sounds of great horned owls on this late-winter night hike.

March 16

Slimy Salamanders

2-3 p.m., Fairfield County District Library Main, 219 N. Broad St., Lancaster

Listen to a short story and create a fun craft as you learn why salamanders are slimy.

March 23

Downsizing & Senior Care Expo

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW Pickerington

Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first Downsizing & Senior Care Expo exhibiting companies, organizations and industries devoted to helping seniors and caregivers access resources.

March 25-29

Spring Break – No School

Pickerington School District

March 27

Violet Township Women’s League Monthly Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd.

The program for this meeting features the Fire Department discussing non-fire related services. Guests are invited to attend and learn more about the organization.

March 30

Off-Trail Hike

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

This Take a Walk in a Park Day, join the educational staff in the one-time rule-breaking of hiking off-trail and learning about the things you encounter along the way.