Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2022

Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m.

Teen Game Night

Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This free event, which takes place every Wednesday, offers a setting for young adults to get after-hours homework help and play video games with friends.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. Yoga with Darlene

Pickerington Nazarene Church, 11775 Pickerington Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This free weekly event is meant to reduce stress and improve core strength, kicking off the weekend in a relaxing way. The event also takes donations, which will go to Pickerington Food Pantry and Picker- ington Lions Club.

Feb. 5

Adaptive Stories and Play

11 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Public Library Main, Meeting Room A,

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This all-ages early literacy class, adapted for children with special needs, encourages the use of all five senses through songs, movement and other ac-

tivities, with the goal of promoting learning in a flexible environment.

Feb. 8

Stitching ’N the Stacks

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, digital classroom, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This monthly meeting accommodates needlecrafters of all levels of experience. From beginner to experienced, all are welcome to join in conversation and projects with other crafters.

Shutterbugs:

Send photos of life in Pickerington to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue! Deadline is May 31 Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events for consideration.

Feb. 10

First Drafts Book Club: The Henna Artist

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, Barrel Room,

80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

First Drafts is a book club focusing on books that have generated interest for some reason or another: Is it a hidden gem? A book that went viral? An over-looked book of a well-known author? In this meeting, members will talk about The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi. Seating is limited.

Feb. 12-14

Blind Date With a Book

All day, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Having a hard time picking out the perfect book? The library will set you up on a literary blind date. Stop in Valentine’s Day weekend to browse short and sweet book profiles to see if you get paired with your next favorite read.

Feb. 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.redcrossblood.org

Those looking to help combat a histori- cally low blood supply can donate at the public library this February.

Feb. 17

Brown Bag Book Club: Libertie

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This lunchtime book club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month, dis- cusses books from a plethora of genres. The February discussion will be centered on Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge. No prior registration is required to attend.

Feb. 18

LIVE at Combustion: Ian Thomas

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Ian Thomas, who plays styles including ’90s rock, country, pop and blues, will be strumming out some of his favorite tunes and taking audience requests. Brewery- goers will be able to enjoy craft beer and food from a local food truck as they listen.

Feb. 18

Crooked Highway

8 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.

www.finneganswake-oh.com

This classic rock band is coming back to Finnegan’s Wake. Grab a few friends to enjoy drinks and live, nostalgic music.

Feb. 19

Great Backyard Bird Count

10 a.m.-noon, Coyote Run Farm, 9270 Pickerington Rd. NW

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

In partnership with Coyote Run, the Pickerington Public Library is inviting com- munity members to Coyote Run to spot birds that are commonly (or uncommonly) found in Pickerington.

Feb. 20

Yoga at Combustion

10-11 a.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Kula Yoga and Wellness will put on a yoga class followed by beers at Combus- tion Brewery & Taproom. This class is designed for participants of all skill levels, and participants should bring a mat, towel and water.

Feb. 25

Addison Johnson

9 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.

www.finneganswake-oh.com

Country artist Addison Johnson is coming to this music bar to share tunes that are best appreciated with friends.

March 12

Pickerington Food Pantry Spring Gala

7-midnight, Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.pickeringtonfoodpantry.org

magazine

This gala, put on by the pantry with the goal of raising money for the food pantry, will be black tie optional and include a cocktail hour, a formal dinner, dancing and a casino.

March 17

Brown Bag Book Club: March: Book One

1 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This lunchtime book club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month, dis- cusses books from a plethora of genres.

The March discussion will be centered on March: Book One by Andrew Aydin and John Lewis. No prior registration is required to attend.

March 21-25

Spring Break

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us