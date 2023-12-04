Pickerington Calendar December 2023/January 2024

Through Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Children can write a letter to Santa and his helpers then drop it off at the North Pole Express mailbox in front of City Hall. Kids can include their names and return addresses for a response from Santa.

Nov. 23-Dec. 25

Festival of Lights

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

This season’s Festival of Lights is open through Christmas and has plenty to offer including visits from Santa, kettle corn, desserts and a concession stand.

Dec. 1

Holiday Gathering

5-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

This family-friendly event features treats, activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday stories, live reindeer, visits from Santa and more. Bask in the holiday spirit and enjoy the Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Also, visit the holiday gift market to see more than 30 different farmers’ market and gift vendors at the Combustion Brewery & Taproom.

Dec. 1-10

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)

Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre presents a comedy of classic Christmas stories involving Santa Claus, Rudolph, the Grinch and other seasonal characters in a fast, furious and irreverent twist to kick off the holiday season with a laugh.

Dec. 2

Santa Saturday (Pickerington Main Library)

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Get into the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa and craft-making at Pickerington Main Library’s annual Santa Saturday event!

Dec. 2

Winter Discovery Hike

1 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. N.E., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Go on a hike on Hickory Trail before exploring the Mambourg Nature Center.

Dec. 7

Teen Studio: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Visit the library for a relaxing afternoon of easy crafts.

Dec. 7-8

Pickerington High School North Theater presents Goldilocks and the Three Bears Fairytale Mystery Theatre

PSHN Performing Arts Center, 7800 Refugee Rd.

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

North theater presents the classic fairytale Goldilocks and the Three Bears adapted into various forms of media.

Dec. 10

Off-trail Winter Hike

10 a.m., Coyote Run Farm, 9270 Pickerington Rd.

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

A rare opportunity to explore a private nature preserve on a two-mile hike! Reservations required.

Dec. 14

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m., Columbus Street, Church Street and Olde Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Every second Thursday of the month, enjoy the walk around Olde Pickerington Village and see what’s going on.

Dec. 16

Live at Combustion – Sparky Hartfield

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Visit Combustion Brewery and Taproom for the classic rock, pop and soul covers of Sparky Hartfield.

Dec. 20

Live Music with Bob Rizzo

6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Eat some pizza with friends while enjoying the live acoustic performance of Bob Rizzo.

Dec. 18-Jan. 1

Winter Break – No School

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Dec. 27-Jan. 31

Wednesday Watercolor

3-5 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Register for a six-week session course at the Decorative Arts Center to learn how to improve your watercolor skills.

Dec. 29

Live at Combustion - Steve Brown

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

A seasoned north central Ohio solo performer of over 30 years, Steve Brown brings a night of diverse music ranging from jazz, blues, oldies rock and roll, and ’60s-’80s pop with his vocals and keyboard.

Dec. 30

Breakfast & Birding

8 a.m., Mambourg Park

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Use the wildlife observation area inside Mambourg Nature Center and enjoy morning refreshments, then set on the trails to search for more birds.

Jan. 2

Staff Work Day – No School

Pickerington Local Schools

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 3

Pickerington Local Schools – Classes Resume

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 10-May 8

PPL Chess Club

Wednesdays 5-7 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join Myron Thomas from The Chess Enterprise every Wednesday evening for a 30-minute chess instructional followed by 90 minutes of informal play. Chess sets and scoresheets provided. This program is geared toward teens, but all are welcome.

Jan. 8

6th Annual Winter Hike

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Don’t hibernate, get outside! Walk the Paw Paw and Walnut Creek trails then warm up with hot refreshments including roasted potatoes with toppings!

Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – No School

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 16

PPL Book Club

7-9 p.m., Pickerington Main Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.

Jan. 23

Violet Township Women’s League Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion, 7725 Refugee Rd.

www.vtwl.org

Meet for social time, a brief business meeting, a fun and informative program, and a community service collection or project. Guests are welcome!

Jan. 28

Winter Tree ID Hike

1 p.m., Mambourg Park

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Learn how to identify trees without leaves during a 1.5-mile hike.