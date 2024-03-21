Pickerington Calendar April/May 2024

April 2

Small Business Development Advising Hours

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pickerington Area Chamber, 21 Lockville Rd., Ste. 100

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Get free consulting and support from the Ohio Small Business Development Centers every other Tuesday at the Chamber office.

April 3

Wednesday Connects

8:15-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons,

602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Come join the Pickerington Area Chamber and grow professional relationships through this networking event.

April 6

Bursting Buds Hike

1p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Observe the blooming trees on this nature hike.

April 6

Home & Garden Expo

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Second Annual Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo features more than 30 vendors, a kiddie garden with activities, live music, a food truck and giveaways.

April 7

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E.. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

This free event features an artifact collection and live dueling 1860 Melodeon and 1960 Magnus organs playing classic and modern music. Name the tunes, win a prize!

April 8

Vital Essentials Cooking Class

3:30-5 p.m., Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Register for this exciting cooking class featuring beef empanadas and led by Culinary Chef Makia Hagans.

April 8

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Celebrate Arbor Day with the Parks and Recreation Board as it’s recognized with the Tree City USA Award for the 31st year in a row.

April 13

Super Seasons

10:30 a.m., Fairfield County District Library Main,

219 N. Broad St., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Enjoy a fun short story and crafts during discussions about the seasons.

April 15

Toddler Time: Bugs

10-10:30 a.m., Pickerington Public Library Main,

209 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

Sing, dance, and listen to stories at this interactive early literacy class for toddlers and their caregivers.

April 19, May 17

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Take this opportunity to learn about women empowerment and hear from inspiring guest speakers.

April 20

Pickerington Earth Day Cleanup

7 a.m.-3 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Help make Violet Township a better place by participating in this litter cleanup.

April 20

Wildflower Hike

1 p.m., Coyote Run

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Participate in this rare chance to go off-trail of the nature preserve and look for blooming wildflowers. Registration is required.

Pickerington Community Chorus Concert

4 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com

Join your friends and neighbors, the Pickerington Community Chorus, for its Spring Concert. Check the group’s Facebook page for updates as the event gets closer.

April 22

City Earth Clean-up

City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Looking to help out? Contact City Hall and join volunteers and city employees cleaning up our community.

April 23, May 15

Violet Township Women’s League Monthly Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd.

www.vtwl.org

Honor the 2024 scholarship recipients and learn more about the organization at this monthly meeting.

April 24

NEATure Craft: Watercolor Butterflies

1 p.m., Zeller Park

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Create colorful butterflies and participate in the chance to catch live bugs.

May 4

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Stop by the Pickerington Community Pool parking lot for the chance to see the best trucks and equipment for the kids to enjoy.

May 4

May the Stream Be with You

1 p.m., Zeller Park

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Explore the secrets hidden where Sycamore and Walnut Creeks meet.

May 5

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.s

www.pickhistory.org

See the PHSN Student Art exhibit and honor our local veterans for Armed Forces and Memorial Days. Admission is free.

May 16

PACC Awards and ATHENA Celebration

5-8:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Celebrate your local business community with a night of recognition, networking and celebration.

May 19

Wildflowers & Ferns

1 p.m., Wahkeena Nature Preserve,

2200 Pump Station Rd. SE, Sugar Grove

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Walk on the trails with a naturalist and identify wildflowers, learn their folklore, and discuss their history.

May 20

Monday Makers - Miniature Garden

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main,

209 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

Upcycle containers and create miniature gardens with plants and decorations.

May 21

Wellness Hike: 55 and Up!

10 a.m., Cross Mound Park,

11615 16th Rd. SW, Stoutsville

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Exercise at your own pace and make new friends during this mile-long hike.

May 29

Last Day of School

Pickerington School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Ongoing Events

Sundays

Spring Wildflower Walks

1 p.m., Wahkeena Nature Preserve

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Explore the new wildflowers and their history during this journey through the woods.

May

Rock Mill Days 2024

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays & Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays

Stebelton Park at Rock Mill

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Take this opportunity to learn about the history of corn milling with live demonstration.