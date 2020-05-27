Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.

Pickerington Public Library

Free Yoga with Darlene | Suspended until further notice

Victory Park

www.freeyogacolumbus.com

Even though it’s suspended, you’ll want to log this soothing, free event at the basketball courts and shelter house of Victory Park will start again once its deemed safe. Attendees are encouraged to bring food pantry items and used eyeglasses which will benefit the Pickerington Food Pantry and the Pickerington Lion’s Club.

June 4

Farmers’ Market Opening Day

4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Celebrate the opening of the summer farmers’ market with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more from local farmers, bakers and artisans.

June 5

Pickerington Village Petfest

6-8:30 p.m., Victory Park

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This popular family-friendly event features food- and pet-related vendors. Bring a pet to stroll through the park and enjoy the vendors at this free event.

June 5-July 31

Friday Night Flicks

9-11 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Enjoy free movies such as Aladdin and Frozen II under the stars with this weekly event. Bring friends and family, and don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. The movies begin at dusk.

June 14-Aug. 9

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Enjoy a free concert in the park on Sundays with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the outdoor live music.

June 27

Family Luau Night

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Enjoy fun in paradise with your family at the pool. Bring a potluck dish to share and wear festive Hawaiian apparel. Regular admission applies.

July 3-4

July 4th Celebration

10 p.m. and 10 a.m.-noon, Victory Park

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Celebrate the Fourth of July starting with fireworks at 10 p.m. then the Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. the next morning. Fireworks are launched at Pickerington High School Central.

July 4

The Freedom 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

7:15 a.m., Pickerington High School North

www.picktownpalooza.org

This Fourth of July 5K is on Pickerington High School North’s championship course. The kids’ fun run is free and includes pre-race activities such as hula hoop games, jump rope and chalk drawing. Register for the run by June 15 to receive a T-shirt and apple pie.

July 9-11

Picktown Palooza

5-11 p.m., July 9; 5 p.m.-midnight, July 10; noon-midnight, July 11, Olde Pickerington Village

www.picktownpalooza.org

This three-day festival will provide entertainment for everyone, including live music, shows, food vendors and carnival rides.

July 25

Christmas in July

5-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Get in the Christmas spirit with this community pool party. Food will be available along with Christmas crafts and holiday games.