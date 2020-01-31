Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2020

Through April 26

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life & Art of Barbara Shermund

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Barbara Shermund was one of the first cartoonists to work for The New Yorker starting in 1925. Learn and witness her fiercely feminist works that were rarely seen in that era of male-dominated cartoon artists.

Feb. 1-29

Free Yoga with Darlene

Every Saturday, 8-9 a.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Start your Saturday mornings off in total zen during this free event. From deep breathing to tall stretches, you’ll feel relaxed and ready to take on the weekend.

Feb. 2

Beers & Bluegrass

3-6 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.combustionbrewing.org

The first Sunday of every month, enjoy afternoon live music at this local joint. February features The Coal Cave Hollow Boys, a local band that won the Ohio-based 2019 Pinecastle Records National Bluegrass Band Competition.

Feb. 4

Craft It! Rustic Home Sign

6:30-7:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

Just as the website says, bring out your inner Joanna Gaines with this farmhouse-inspired home sign. Enjoy the company of other crafters and get inspired by their creations, too. All supplies will be provided.

Feb. 8

All Ages Canvas Painting – Penguin Love

2:30 p.m., Picktown Art Works, 140 W. Borland St., Suite 400, www.picktownartworks.com

Embrace the winter season by learning new artistic skills. Paint adorable penguins as they hug in the snow.

Feb. 8

William T. Sherman’s 200th Birthday Party

6-10 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Born in Lancaster on Feb. 8, 1820, Sherman was an American Civil War general who successfully led Union forces. In honor of his heroic legacy, enjoy an evening of appetizers, birthday cake, music, trivia, a Civil War costume contest and reenactment performances.

Feb. 11

Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School presents Heart Strings Orchestra Concert

6 p.m., location TBD, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Enjoy an evening of music as all orchestras at Ridgeview present works.

Feb. 13 and March 12

Pickerington Farmers’ Market – Indoor

Second Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Farmers’ markets aren’t just for the summer. Held the second Thursday of each month until May, mark your calendar for the upcoming events.

Feb. 15

American Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code PickeringtonLibrary.

Feb. 15

Pickerington Public Library and the Great Backyard Bird Count

2-4 p.m., Coyote Run, 9270 Pickerington Rd. N.W., www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

The PPL will partner with Coyote Run to participate in the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Learn about different birds and their natural habitats at this nature-loving event.

Feb. 16

Valentine Tea at the Georgian

3-4:30 p.m., The Georgian Museum, 105 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at this cozy tea party. Tickets start at $35 per person and sell fast.

Feb. 19 and March 18

Mike Poyer Live Acoustic

5 p.m., Hangry City Grille & Spirits, 1252 Hill Rd. N., www.hangrycity.net

Listen to great music while munching down on delicious bites.

Feb. 21-23

Garret Players present The Murderous Mansion of Mr. Uno

Fairfield Country District Library, 219 N. Broad St., Lancaster, www.garretplayers.org

Whodunit? Enjoy this deadly comedy by Don Zolldis.

Feb. 22

COSI Science Spots

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

COSI is coming to the PPL! Play, explore and learn about science at the numerous hands-on kiosks during this event.

Feb. 22

Smokin’ Plates & Bowls

6:30 p.m., Picktown Art Works, 140 W. Borland St., Suite 400, www.picktownartworks.com

Choose a plate or bowl and learn how to layer ceramic glazes to create a unique, smoky look.

Feb. 25

Violet Township Women’s League Monthly Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd., www.vtwl.org

Julie DeVore from Resale Furniture will speak about home décor at this monthly meeting. Guests are especially invited to learn more about the VTWL.

Feb. 29

WinterGrass 2020

5 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Banjos, fiddles, guitars and more. Spend a winter evening enjoying three bluegrass bands at this beautiful venue.

March 5-8

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Enjoy new events like the Arnold Strong Teen, the Arnold Bike Rodeo, the Arnold Medieval Fight Invitational and more.

March 6-14

The Lancaster Playhouse presents Crimes of the Heart

7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, The Ballroom at Maria’s, 129 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.thelancasterplayhouse.com

Even though the Magrath sisters are facing some turbulent times – failing singing careers, shooting their husbands, dying grandfather – their futures look bright. Enjoy this grave yet hilarious production where the characters escape the past to seize the future.

March 14

Pickerington Food Pantry Hope Gala

7-11 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., www.pickeringtonfoodpantry.org

The ’20s are back, so celebrate at the 1920s-themed third Hope Gala presented by the Pickerington Food Pantry. This black tie event is the largest fundraiser for the pantry and will feature gambling, raffles, food, drinks and more. Learn more on page 21.

× Expand DAWN TAKACS

March 18

ACT Prep Class

5:30-6:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

No reason for your teens to stress about the big test. Register for this helpful session that teaches strategies and practices for test day.

March 23-27

Spring Break

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

March 24

Violet Township Women’s League Monthly Meeting

6:15 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd., www.vtwl.org

Mary Jo Bunbico from AAA will speak about day trips at this monthly meeting. Guests are especially invited to learn more about the VTWL.