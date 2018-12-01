Pickerington Calendar | December 2018/January 2019

Through Dec. 14

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickerington.net

Santa needs everyone’s letters, or else how can he deliver appropriate gifts to all the little children? Kids who include their names and return addresses will receive responses from old Kris Kringle himself.

Through Dec. 24

Violet Township Fire Department Holiday Toy Drive

Locations throughout Violet Township, www.violet.oh.us

Fire stations, schools, restaurants, churches, businesses and the Pickerington Police Department will all be accepting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for the Violet Township Fire Department’s annual charitable drive. Local Girl Scout troops host a drive-through drop-off 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Fire Station 592.

Through Dec. 30

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Imagining a Better World: The Artwork of Nelly Toll

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

This exhibit features the work of Nelly Toll, who was only 8 years old when she and her mother went into hiding from Nazis occupying Lwów, Poland, in 1943. For nearly two decades, she hid in a small, bare room armed with only a set of watercolors.

Dec. 1

Annual Santa Saturday Event

2-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonpubliclibrary.org

Holiday fun for all ages. Music, crafts and of course a visit with Santa himself!

Dec. 1

Breakfast with Santa

8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr., www.pickerington.net

Come eat breakfast, make crafts, check out a holiday bake sale and meet Santa at this annual Pickerington community event. All proceeds benefit the Pickerington Senior Center.

Dec. 1

Santa Saturday Slime!

2-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This is a free class for tweens and teens. Participants will learn how to make their very own slime by using only three ingredients, with a holiday-themed mix-in at the end. Note: slime ingredients include glue and liquid starch.

Dec. 1

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

See Pickerington’s Carnegie Library (now Historical Museum) which contains local artifacts ranging from Adena weapons/tools to Pickerington’s first town pump to present-day historical items. New this year is a wheelchair lift located at the museum’s rear entrance which allows handicap-accessibility to the museum’s main level.

Dec. 1

Free Yoga in The Loft

10-11 a.m., Combustion Brewery Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.combustionbrewing.com

Increased muscle strength and tone, flexibility, improved respiration and vitality are just some of the benefits of yoga. This yoga class is absolutely free, with food pantry donations highly encouraged.

Dec. 2

Holiday Card Maker Station

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This free program gives teens and adults a crafty start to their season during Santa Saturday at Pickerington Public Library’s card-making station. Supplies are limited, and registration is required.

Dec. 6

Meet the Authors! Romance writers Lori Foster and Sophie Jordan

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Lori Foster is a best-selling writer of over 70 romance novels. Sophie Jordan grew up on a pecan farm in Texas. Both are accomplished authors who are eager to meet their fans.

Dec. 7

Pickerington Village Holiday Gathering

5-8:30 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

A Pickerington tradition, this family-friendly event features horse-drawn wagon rides, a trolley, ice carving demonstrations, children’s games and a visit with Santa. The event will culminate with the official lighting of the city tree and the Festival of Lights at the Pickerington Food Pantry.

Dec. 7-15

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Fridays 9 p.m., Saturdays 2 and 8 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pctshows.com

Pickerington Community Theatre recreates a theatrical and spirited version of A Christmas Carol full of swirling and dancing choruses of ghosts. This holiday story of redemption, magic and hope has been performed for almost a million people over the years at Houston’s Alley Theatre, Hartford Stage and Washington D.C.’s historic Ford’s Theatre.

Dec. 7-18

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

8-5 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickerington.net

Stop by City Hall and donate mittens, gloves, hats and other warm gear for those in need by decorating the annual mitten tree. Donations for all ages are greatly appreciated.

Dec. 8

Pickerington Community Chorus presents Handel’s Messiah

3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd.

Ticket prices: $10 Adults; $8 Children/Seniors

www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com

Dec. 11

Stitching N’ the Stacks: Needlecraft Group

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonpubliclibrary.org

This program is open to teens and adults. For those who already love crochet or knitting, as well as those with a desire to learn. This group meets monthly to work on projects, chat and learn from one another.

Dec. 6-8

Holly Jolly Follies

Thursday-Saturday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

North’s student actors present their holiday dinner theater production.

Dec. 14-15

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids… probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!

Dec. 15

Toy Drive-Thru

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Violet Township Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd., www.violet.oh.us

Many children may not receive gifts this holiday season without everyone’s help. Violet Township Fire Station 592 is leading the effort to collect new, unwrapped toys for area children. New unwrapped toys, cash or gift cards are accepted. Those who wish to donate can simply drive through the fire station bays and drop off a donation without even getting out of their car!

Dec. 24-Jan.5

Winter Break

Pickerington Local Schools, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 11

First Drafts Book Club

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s new book club, hosted by Combustion Brewery & Taproom, discusses Redshirts by John Scalzi.