Pickerington Calendar | Aug/Sept

Through Sept. 24

Outdoor Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Farmers, bakers and artisans converge during this weekly gathering to offer their best produce, baked goods, crafts and more.

August 2

The Almost Lost Art of Scagliola

2 p.m., Lancaster First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster

http://www.decartsohio.org

Artist and Visiting Professor of Art at Denison University Melissa Vogley Woods discusses the practice of scagliola — creating surfaces that look like marble — and how she uses it in her own work.

August 3

Pickerington Public Library Facebook Live Book Chat

6:30 – 7 p.m.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join Librarian Jenn on her reading adventures and this month’s librarian picks.

August 3-7

Linoleum Relief Printmaking

Lancaster First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster

http://www.decartsohio.org

In a hands-on group workshop, Artist-in-Residence Erin Holscher Almazan will lead participants through the stages of linoleum relief printmaking.

August 6

Lucky Strike Bowling Bash

5 p.m.-8 p.m., Rule 3, 650 Windmiller Dr.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Show off your bowling skills while you network with fellow members of the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be bowling, food, drinks, prizes and more. Registration is $100 for non-members.

August 8

All Wood & Canvas

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., AR Workshop Pickerington, 1039 Hill Rd. N.

www.arworkshop.com/pickerington

Join AR Workshop for a DIY class to make one of their many wood and canvas projects.

August 9

Etching in the Age of Instagram

2 p.m., Lancaster First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Ohio University art professor Art Werger reveals how traditional methods of printmaking have stayed with us in the digital age.

August 9

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Kick back and relax in your favorite lawn chair or blanket as you enjoy free music with the rest of the community.

August 15

Pickerington KidsFest | CANCELED – Rescheduled to 2021

Pickerington Mount Carmel Sports Complex, 630 Hill Rd. N.

www.kidslinked.com

August 17

First Day of School for Grades 1-12

pickerington.k12.oh.us

Although the future is uncertain, expect schools to reopen with additional guidelines.

August 17

Virtual Cricut Class: Mushroom Dish Towel

Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Pick up your materials, then create a mushroom dish towel in the comfort of your home.

August 17

Seton Parish Festival | CANCELED – Rescheduled to 2021

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N.

www.setonparish.com

September 7

Labor Day Lions Club Parade & Fish Fry

10 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Come out to watch the Labor Day parade, followed by a delicious fish fry at 11 a.m.

Sept. 12

Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Explore Pickerington’s past and take advantage of all the Museum has to offer.

September 12

PCT Annual Picnic

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sycamore Creek Park

www.pctshows.com/

The Pickerington Community Theatre invites you to bring a picnic and your family for the theater group's 2021 and 2022 season announcements. Social distancing protocols will be in place.