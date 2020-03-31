Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2020

Attention: Due to recent health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.

Library Announcement

Because of health concerns, the Pickerington Public Library Main and Sycamore Branch locations are closed to the public through April 21. All book drops will also be closed at this time. Please keep all library materials at home (no fines or fees will be incurred). For more information, visit www.pickeringtonlibrary.com

Additional Updates as of March 17

The Police Department is currently not offering civilian background checks and/or fingerprinting services.

Parks and Recreation has canceled all programs through April 5.

All City buildings will be closed to the general public. Visit www.ci.pickerington.oh.us for more information.

The Violet Township Fire Department has closed all stations to the public through the end of May.

Expect additional closures by the Township. For more information, visit www.violet.oh.us.

Through April 8, all Fairfield County buildings will be closed to the public. For more information, visit www.co.fairfield.oh.us.

The Pickerington Food Pantry is in need of help due to students and parents being sent home. Visit www.pickeringtonfoodpantry.org for more information.

April 5

DogTap 5K/10K Spring Edition

2 p.m., BrewDog, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

Get outside and enjoy spring with BrewDog’s 5K/10K. Registration is $45 and covers a custom long sleeve race tee, custom pint glass and a craft brew (or soft drink) at the finish line. Your dog is also encouraged to attend!

April 9

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom is providing the indoor space to host the farmers’ market. Shop goods and fresh produce from local artisans and farmers.

April 11

Community Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m., Hanners Park, 485 Groveport Rd., Canal Winchester

6,000 eggs will be hidden in Hanners Park for children up to age 10. This is a free event and everyone is invited.

April 13

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m., Colony Park, 225 Parkwood Ave.

The City of Pickerington is celebrating Arbor Day with the annual celebration and tree planting ceremony. Cub Scouts will present Color Guard and refreshments will be provided.

April 16-19

Pickerington North High School presents Newsies

7 p.m. April 16-18; 2 p.m. April 19, Performing Arts Center, 7800 Refugee Rd.

The high school students are producing and will perform Walt Disney’s Newsies. The classic Broadway hit covers the 1899 news boy strikes with lively choreography and musical numbers.

April 18

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum Grand Re-Opening

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

The museum will be opening for the 2020 season with a new exhibit highlighting the founding of Pickerington. Enjoy music, activities, refreshments and a self-guided tour.

April 18-19

Spring at the Round Barn Open-Air Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 18; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 19, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

The Vintage and Made Market is hosting the annual open-air market, featuring live music, food trucks and vendors.

April 23-May 21

ASL Intro to American Sign Language

6-7 p.m. Thursdays through May 21; Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

Pickerington library is hosting a five-week cumulative course to learn American Sign Language. Be sure to register online ahead of time to reserve your spot.

April 26

Bridges and Backroads tour of Fairfield County

1-5 p.m., Alley Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd., Lancaster

Drive over covered bridges and learn about life in the 1800s from the comfort of a motor coach driven by your tour guide. Tickets are $20.

May 1

Olde Pickerington Village Chocolate Hop

6-8:30 p.m., throughout Olde Pickerington Village

The Olde Pickerington Village chocolate hop is back, with this year’s proceeds going to the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society and PVA community events. Give a $5 donation and receive a map to hop along the trail for chocolate treats at each participating location.

May 1

Karma Yoga

5:30-6:30 p.m., Kula Yoga & Wellness, 18 W. Columbus St.

Kula Yoga & Wellness is hosting a donation-based yoga class, with proceeds going to a cause chosen by the community. Donations are cash only.

May 2

2020 Pickerington Comic Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

The Comic Fest returns with local graphic novelists and comic creators as well as crafts, trivia and photo opportunities with your favorite characters.

May 5

Combustion Brewing Cinco de Mayo Party

4-11 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

Combustion Brewing will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its Sir Veza Mexican lager on tap all day. A taco truck will also join this fiesta.

May 9

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

This free event offers the opportunity to get up close and personal with cars, trucks and engines. Volunteers will be there to answer questions, and kids will get to sit in certain vehicles and get their own “driver’s license.”

May 9

Canvas Painting

2:30 p.m., Picktown Art Works - Paint Your Own Pottery Studio, 140 W. Borland St.

Picktown Art Works is hosting a painting session to paint a bouquet for mom or grandma with your child’s handprints as the flowers. All ages are welcome and be sure to wear clothes that can get paint on them. Visit its website for ticket information.

May 14

Dog Tales

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

Register online to reserve your spot to read to a dog at the library. This is the perfect opportunity for shy young readers to practice their skills with the sweetest audience.

May 16

Art on the Canal Art Stroll

Noon-6 p.m., Historic Downtown Canal Winchester, 36 S. High St., Canal Winchester

Journey through downtown Canal Winchester and experience visual art performances, participate in a creative class or workshop, dance, and enjoy food from local restaurants.

May 16

Pickerington Community Chorus presents Proud to Be an American: A Salute to Our Military

3 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

Enjoy patriotic music and special guests from the local American Legion post. Ticket prices: $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors. Free for active and retired military.

May 22 (subject to change due to health concerns)

Last Day of School

Pickerington Schools

Students enjoy their last day of school before the summer break.

May 23-Aug. 16

2 + 3 x 18: Diptychs and Triptychs by 18 Contemporary Ohio Artists

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio is presenting a unique art show this spring and summer. Come learn about diptychs and triptychs: art pieces that combine two or three objects or images. This collection is highlighting contemporary artists from Ohio.

May 26

Karaoke Paint Night

8-11 p.m., Paint and Escape, 515 Hill Rd. N.

Sing karaoke and paint at this BYOB event. Tickets are $25 and there will be refreshments served along with the painting session.

May 30

Canal Winchester Farmers’ Market opens

9 a.m.-noon, 36 S. High St., Canal Winchester

The farmers’ market opens May 30 for the summer season. It will run every Saturday through Sept. 26.