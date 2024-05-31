Pickerington Bookmarks | June/July 2024

Junia: The Book Mule of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson

Junia, the beloved, spunky mule from the bestselling “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” series, comes to vivid life for young readers in the picture book tribute to Kentucky’s Great Depression Pack Horse Library Project.

The Book Bus by Melanie Moore

Based on the true story of the Book Bus in Cincinnati, this picture book follows a vintage Volkswagen pickup truck that embarks on an adventure to share the joy of reading.

The Liars Society by Alyson Gerber

Alyson Gerber’s high-energy new series for middle-grade readers features an unforgettable mystery featuring a secret society, a mysterious island and dangerous family secrets. Are some secrets and lies impossible to overcome?

Grimmworld The Witch in the Woods by Michaelbrent Collings

Strange and terrifying things are suddenly happening in a mysterious town where people are disappearing and changing into characters from the Grimm fairy tales. A fun fairy tale mash-up for Grimm fans.

The Prisoner’s Throne by Holly Black

Return to the opulent world of Elfthame in Holly Black’s highly anticipated second book in the stunning blood-soaked conclusion to the Stolen Heir duology. Filled with intrigue, betrayal and dangerous desires.

The Book That Broke the World (The Library Trilogy 2) by Mark Lawrence

Two people living in a world connected by an immense and mysterious library must fight for those they love in the second book in a new trilogy from the international bestselling author of The Book That Wouldn’t Burn. The Library spans worlds and times. It touches and joins distant places. It is memory and future.

Library Hours

Pickerington Public Library | pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit pickeringtonlibrary.org or contact Communications@pickeringtonlibrary.org