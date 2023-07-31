Pickerington Bookmarks August/September 2023

The Little Village of Book Lovers by Nina George

In a little town in the south of France in the 1960s, a dazzling encounter with Love itself changes the life of infant orphan Marie-Jeanne forever. As a girl, Marie-Jeanne realizes that she can see the marks Love has left on the people around her – tiny glowing lights on the faces and hands that shimmer more brightly when the one meant for them is near. However, the only person that Marie-Jeanne can’t seem to find a soulmate for is herself. She has no glow of her own. Everyone must have a soulmate, surely – but will Marie-Jeanne be able to recognize hers when Love finally comes her way? – publisher

Forever Hold Your Peace by Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke

When two newly engaged kids ask all four divorced parents to meet each other over brunch, everyone says yes – all hoping that they will address that this engagement is happening much too soon. It turns out the mothers of the bride and groom are ex-best-friends who haven’t spoken since their explosive falling out more than 25 years ago. Their history and their present-day shenanigans threaten to crack the foundations of the happy couple’s future. Forever Hold Your Peace is perfect for readers who love messy, complicated family novels. – publisher

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author of Harlem Shuffle continues his Harlem saga in a powerful and hugely entertaining novel that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory. Crook Manifesto is a darkly funny tale of a city under siege, but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. Colson Whitehead’s kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem is sure to stand as one of the all-time great evocations of a place and a time. – publisher

The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman

One brilliant June day when Mia Jacob can no longer see a way to survive, the power of words saves her. The Scarlet Letter was written almost 200 years earlier, but it seems to tell the story of Mia’s mother, Ivy, and their life inside the Community – an oppressive cult in western Massachusetts where contact with the outside world is forbidden, and books are considered evil. But how could this be? How could Nathaniel Hawthorne have so perfectly captured the pain and loss that Mia carries inside her? – publisher

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley

A Big Chill for our times, celebrating decades-long friendships and self-promises by the bestselling and beloved author of The Guncle. An honest tribute to the growing pains of selfhood and the people who keep us going, coupled with Steven Rowley’s signature humor and heart, The Celebrants is a moving tale about the false invincibility of youth and the beautiful ways in which friendship helps us celebrate our lives, even amid the deepest challenges of living.

Zero Days by Ruth Ware

Ruth Ware returns with this adrenaline-fueled thriller about a woman in a race against time to clear her name and find her husband’s murderer. Hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are the best penetration specialists in the business. But after a routine assignment goes horribly wrong, Jack arrives home to find her husband dead. To add to her horror, the police are closing in on their suspect – her. Suddenly on the run and quickly running out of options, Jack must decide whom she can trust as she circles closer to the real killer in this heart-pounding mystery. – publisher