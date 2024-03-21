Pickerington Bookmarks | April/May 2024

What Will I Discover by Tanya Lloyd Kyi, Art by Rachel Qiuqi

Sometimes it seems like scientists know everything about the world. This book is for young readers who are curious about the sights and sounds around them. Open a world of possibilities!

Cars, Signs and Porcupines! By Ethan Long

Rise and shine for another bustling day in Happy Country, where everyone is in full motion. This primer compendium is bursting with charming characters and educational content about maps, geography, signage, counting, measurements, underground systems and transportation vehicles. There are plenty of clever scenarios to keep little ones curious and engaged!

The Camping and Hiking Encyclopedia by Kathryn Hulick

The Camping and Hiking Encyclopedia allows young readers to explore outdoor opportunities. Alongside information that ranges from RV camping to backcountry hikes, readers learn about ways to prepare for a camping or hiking trip as well as ways to safely enjoy time in nature. Part of the Outdoor Encyclopedia series.

15 Secrets to Survival by Natalie D. Richards

When classmates Baxter, Abigail, Turner and Emerson break a school rule, they’re forced to travel to the middle of nowhere for an extra credit project. They think things can’t get much worse. After all, how will learning to survive in the wilderness help them stay out of trouble in school? What starts off as a weekend of team building takes a scary turn when their instructor goes missing and they are given nothing but pages of a survival guide to complete a series of challenges.

A British Girl’s Guide to Hurricanes and Heartbreak by Laura Taylor Namey

Winchester, England, has always been home for Flora, but when her mother dies after a long illness, Flora feels untethered. Her family expects her to apply to university and take a larger role in their tea shop business, but Flora isn’t so sure. More than ever, she’s the chaotic “hurricane” in her household, and she doesn’t always know how to manage her stormy emotions.

Every Dog Deserves an Adventure by L.J. Tracosas (Camping With Dogs)

With stunning photography and heartwarming stories of how people got into camping with their dogs, this book is a love letter to dogs around the world. Organized by season, each section features photos with various types of dogs, hikes, terrain, and activities. Camping With Dogs has partnered with rescue shelters to help adoptable dogs find their forever home, so your purchase will support rescue dogs.

Cabin Tripping: Where to Go to Get Away from it All by J.J. Eggers

Whether readers seek a once-in-a-lifetime adventure or a quiet retreat, a cozy night around a firepit or a summery lakefront sojourn, Cabin Tripping delivers! Divided into six chapters based on different climates, the book features a curated collection of more than 80 incredible cabins available to rent all over the globe. Each cabin profile includes information on how to get there, activities to enjoy in the area and tips of when to plan your visit.

Trekking the National Parks – The Board Game

In this new entry to the world of board gaming, players “trek” through the National Parks, earning points by collecting cards, playing certain card combinations and amassing stones. In the process, players learn about the parks while engaging in fun competition. Created by a family of National Park trekkers, this award-winning board game manages to be entertaining as well as educational, making it a fun activity for both kids and adults. Try before you buy at the library!

