Pickerington North Orchestra traveling to prestigious national convention

When orchestra Director Jordan Koogler got the news that his group was accepted into the National String Teacher’s Association National Convention in Kentucky in March 2024, he could hardly believe it.

“My knee-jerk reaction when I first got the email that said we were in was like, ‘Is this a mistake? Did they send it to us for real? Is this supposed to go to somebody else?’ And then I confirmed it, then it was excitement. Now it’s a little bit of fear because we have to go do it,” Koogler says.

Courtesy of Jordan Koogler Pickerington High School North Orchestra Pickerington High School North Orchestra

Hosted by the American String Teachers Association, the convention is a highly prestigious festival for orchestras across the country to be a part of. Top orchestras from across the country apply to perform at the convention.

“The groups that I’ve seen get accepted are the nation’s top orchestras, and they’re performing high-level literature really well and doing it consistently. And selfishly, it’s been a career goal of mine to do that,” Koogler says.

Jordan Koogler eagerly awaited fifth grade, the first year he was able to buy a violin and begin playing. It would not be until high school that he began taking lessons. His instructor at this time, Mrs. Wulber, inspired him to pursue a career in teaching.

“She was somebody who always had energy and was always happy to help. And it always showed through that it didn’t matter your skill level or your situation, but if you wanted to work, she wanted to help you,” Koogler says.

After high school, he attended Otterbein University to pursue his passion for teaching and further develop his skills in music. During his time there, he would combine the two pillars of his life into a career path. He tries to enact the same style of teaching that Mrs. Wulber impressed upon him when he was a student.

The festival is judged by eight pedagogies with extensive backgrounds in orchestra performance and composition. The adjudicators listen to nine total songs performed by the Pickerington North Orchestra. This volume of songs is a significant increase from the typical workload students see over the course of a year.

Typically, it is two to three songs per semesterly performance. Koogler plans to use that to his advantage by splitting the music almost in half and progressively learning the music over the course of the year. Come March 2024, the orchestra will have a few months’ practice playing the competition pieces.

One of the pieces that Koogler’s orchestra is performing is a new piece written by local composer

Courtesy of Jordan Koogler Pickerington High School North Orchestra Lauren Spavelko (left) and Jordan Koogler (right) with the Pickerington High School North Orchestra.

Lauren Spavelko. The title of the piece is called “Journey by the North Star.” According to her website, the piece is carefully crafted to be an exciting multilevel piece that is musically rich and pedagogically sound.

“The thoughtful balance of the North Star theme and contrasting themes keeps the piece accessible to young players, offers interest and challenge for older players, and re-contextualizes a simple idea with a broader array of harmonies, colors, and rhythms,” Spavelko says on her site.

The orchestra premiered the piece on Thursday, Oct. 5. The event saw the seventh through twelfth grade orchestra groups perform a plethora of pieces before closing out the night with the premier of Spavelko’s piece.

“I started (playing in orchestra) with a violin right here at Pickerington North,” Spavelko says.

Seventh through twelfth grade orchestras – a total of 167 kids – came together to play this piece. The piece was explorational, Spavelko aimed to capture the feeling of being at sea on a journey and meeting different obstacles along the way before eventually returning home.

At the performance, Koogler conveyed his gratitude for the hard work of his students, Spavelko’s time and effort, and the support of the parents. After premiering Spavelko’s piece, Koogler has high hopes for the convention in March 2024.

To support the orchestra in the costs for their trip to Kentucky feel free to donate to its fundraising site, https://givebutter.com/S4y7fO.

